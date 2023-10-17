Pledge Announces $100,000,000 Donations Raised for 50,000+ Nonprofits After Record Growth, Despite Economic Forecast

Used by companies, nonprofits, and people alike, the organization has powered charitable fundraising campaigns in over 130 countries and chooses to waive credit card fees to allow for generosity at any moment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge, the award-winning charitable fundraising platform, backed by Maven Ventures, Zoom Ventures, Designer Fund, the Chainsmokers's Mantis Ventures, and prominent angels including Randi Zuckerberg and Bill Tai, today unveiled that is has reached the milestone of raising over $100,000,000 for more than 50,000 nonprofits and charities around the world.

Although much industry speculation has focused on the likely decline in charitable giving due to instability in the macroeconomy, Pledge has seen the opposite - a significant spike in consumers' willingness to donate to organizations they support alongside and in concert with the brands whose values they align with. Since the beginning of 2020, donations have grown 300% through Pledge's fundraising platform to over 10,000 microdonations daily.

While most of the fundraising industry continues to rely on profiting from processing fees, which averages 3% of every donation, Pledge decided in accordance with its values - authenticity, care, community, optimism, and trust - to disrupt this historical trend by paying these standard fees and driving more resources to nonprofits that rely on critical donations to support their missions. Through its "Free the Fee" campaign, Pledge has committed to paying the credit card processing fees on donations up to $1000 each, thus passing 100% of donations to all of the 2+ million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations in their database. Credit card fees on charitable donations are valued at an estimated $10B worldwide, which Pledge believes should be redirected toward solving the world's most pressing causes. By absorbing these transaction costs, Pledge aims to maximize the impact of every dollar donated, ensuring that more resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

"Reaching $100,000,000 in donations is a testament to the incredible generosity of our community. We are excited to pioneer new and innovative ways to fundraise and by eliminating credit card fees, unlock the potential for massive new funding streams to reach our nonprofit partners and further amplify the positive change that we can achieve together in our local and global communities," stated James Citron, CEO of Pledge.

Three donations happened simultaneously to propel Pledge past the $100,000,000 mark:

A Ten-Year-Old's Birthday Party for a Cause: In a heartwarming gesture, a donation was made in honor of a ten-year-old boy's birthday party through Pledge's partnership with Evite, demonstrating the platform's ability to engage individuals of all ages in the spirit of giving and fostering a sense of philanthropy from an early age.

The Rhode Futures Foundation: A minimum of 1% of all purchases from rhode are donated to the brand's charitable arm, the Rhode Futures Foundation, powered by Pledge. The Foundation helps dismantle the barriers that women face by uplifting and investing in solutions that position women to direct their own futures and is an example of how corporate partnerships can contribute to social responsibility and sustainable impact.

Impactful Giving to Morocco through CNN's Impact Your World: A generous donation to support Morocco's disaster relief initiatives, facilitated by CNN's Impact Your World and Pledge, showcased the global reach and effectiveness of Pledge's fundraising products. The platform's ability to connect donors with international causes underscores its commitment to addressing diverse and pressing global issues, while also processing donations from more than 150 countries.

Pledge's unique offerings for companies, nonprofits, and people alike to support causes they care about in their local communities and around the world, set it apart from all other fundraising organizations. Through their frictionless and user-friendly platform, Pledge powers generosity by turning everyday actions into moments of giving - from rounding up purchases, to donating in honor of loved ones through their online event invitations, supporting a text-to-donate campaign seen on the news, to creating a personal fundraiser page for a local school, and more. Recently, Pledge's fundraising capabilities have been greatly enhanced to now accept donations in public stock and via Venmo, in addition to its support of over 150 cryptocurrencies, Apple Pay, and ACH, and by launching the first truly free, peer to peer fundraising platform.

About Pledge

Pledge is the world's most trusted and innovative fundraising partner that has raised over $100,000,000 in impact, making it easy for nonprofits, businesses, and people to make a difference in their communities and around the globe. Pledge powers donations through leading online brands, such as Zoom, Evite, Shopify, Legacy, and Warner Bros. Discovery as well as democratizes fundraising through free landing pages, cryptocurrency, text-to-donate, virtual events, and more. Pledge processes donations to 2+ million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations of all sizes and is a proud member of the UN Global Compact, Pledge 1%, Conscious Capitalism, and PledgeLA. Interested in making a difference? Visit www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.

