Pledge Revolutionizes Charitable Fundraising with PledgeAI, the First AI for Fundraisers

First-of-its-kind AI product enables organizations and individuals to raise critical funds by creating a fundraising campaign in less than one minute

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge, the leading fundraising platform trusted by 5,000+ global brands and nonprofits worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of PledgeAI, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven fundraising capability. Esteemed by industry giants such as Shopify, CNN, Evite, Save the Children, St. Jude, and UNICEF's Education Fund, Pledge continues to innovate and democratize the $500B charitable giving industry.

Leveraging Pledge's experience raising over $140,000,000 in donations for 100,000 nonprofits from donors in 150+ countries, PledgeAI solves for the most pressing challenges in charitable fundraising, offering an unprecedented suite of capabilities designed to create, optimize, and market an entire charitable fundraising campaign in under a minute. These innovative features include:

Rapid Fundraiser Creation : PledgeAI dramatically reduces the time needed to create and launch fundraising campaigns by 90%, allowing anyone to create a fundraiser page and peer-to-peer campaign within minutes.

: PledgeAI dramatically reduces the time needed to create and launch fundraising campaigns by 90%, allowing anyone to create a fundraiser page and peer-to-peer campaign within minutes. Optimized Messaging for Higher Conversion : Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, PledgeAI refines and optimizes fundraising messages to significantly improve donor engagement and conversion rates.

: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, PledgeAI refines and optimizes fundraising messages to significantly improve donor engagement and conversion rates. Dynamic Content Generation : The platform generates multiple pieces of tailored content, ensuring that fundraising messages resonate with diverse donor audiences.

: The platform generates multiple pieces of tailored content, ensuring that fundraising messages resonate with diverse donor audiences. Broad Donor Reach: PledgeAI leverages the power of social media, reaching millions of potential donors across X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as email marketing content. This capability ensures that fundraising campaigns have maximum visibility and impact.

"It's time the fundraising community has access to AI tools to help them raise critical funds, so we're incredibly excited to introduce PledgeAI," said James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "Our goal has always been to empower organizations to maximize their impact, and with PledgeAI, we are taking a monumental step forward. This revolutionary technology not only simplifies the process of creating and managing fundraising campaigns, but also ensures that our clients can reach and engage with donors more effectively than ever before."

"Technology has long served to lower the friction to solving everyday problems and AI is an accelerant. Fantastic to see Pledge being first to market with AI-enabled functionality to help people help others with ease and scale," said Bill Tai, Founder of ACTAI Ventures and a prominent venture capitalist who was an early investor in Zoom, Canva, and Pledge. "By harnessing the power of AI, Pledge is leading the charge in reimagining how we support the causes that matter most. This is just the beginning of a new era of giving, and I'm excited to see the incredible impact it will have."

In the first public usage of Pledge's new AI fundraising capability, an entire fundraising campaign was created in less than a minute, featuring custom AI-generated images, an enticing call to action, and social media content generated and shared to Instagram, X, and Facebook. The fundraiser raised $6,300 in only 5 minutes for NBA Champion and former Golden State Warrior Festus Ezeli's nonprofit, Vision Cameroon. Vision Cameroon's mission is to empower Cameroonian youth through basketball. These donations will help fund their annual basketball camp and provide food, lodging, uniforms, and more.

Pledge's award-winning platform is already renowned for its reliability and effectiveness, a reputation solidified through partnerships with many of the world's most respected brands and nonprofits. With the introduction of PledgeAI, Pledge continues to set the standard for innovation in the fundraising industry.

For more information about PledgeAI and to learn how your organization can benefit from this groundbreaking technology, visit www.pledge.to/ai-fundraising.

About Pledge

Pledge is the world's most trusted and innovative fundraising partner that has raised over $140,000,000 in impact, making it easy for nonprofits, businesses, and people to make a difference in their communities and around the globe. Pledge powers donations through leading online brands, such as Zoom, Evite, Shopify, Legacy, CNN, and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as democratizes fundraising through free landing pages, cryptocurrency, text-to-donate, virtual events, and more. Pledge processes donations to 2+ million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations of all sizes. Want to make a difference? Visit www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.

SOURCE Pledge