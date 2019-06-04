Pledge to go Technology-Free and Create Family Fun with A&W Root Beer

PLANO, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W celebrates 100 years of sweet family memories by calling on its fans to create new ones. Starting today, A&W Root Beer invites families to take the pledge to go technology-free for 1 hour on Friday nights this summer and make family fun to remember for years to come. All fans that make the pledge will receive a free two-liter bottle to add some pop to their family fun nights.

At a time when screens increasingly demand the attention of users of all ages, A&W aims to help families across the country disconnect to reconnect and create the family moments they want but cannot always achieve. According to a survey commissioned by A&W, 78 percent of parents wish their families spent more time together and 84 percent believe that having regularly scheduled family time would help their families spend more quality time together. Busy schedules (60 percent) and technology distractions (41 percent) were cited as being the biggest barriers for spending quality time together. A&W looks to bridge that gap by eliminating the outside distractions and adding the old-fashioned fun it has been providing to families for generations.

"A&W has been a part of a century of family memories, and while creating these traditions is timeless, when and how families spend time together has evolved," said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing for A&W. "With email erasing the 'nine to five' workday and social media beckoning the attention of users of all ages, it's become more of a challenge to carve out the time to spend together as a family. By calling on families to take back the tradition of Friday Fun Nights this summer, and offering some sweet inspiration, memorable moments are theirs for the making."

To help provide families with everything they need to jumpstart their Family Fun Nights this summer, A&W also debuts a first-of-its-kind Family Fun Night box, featuring a carefully curated selection of games, novelty items, and of course, root beer float essentials, to help make family time even more memorable. This limited-edition, fun-inducing box is available while supplies last at www.rootbeer.com.

To pledge to make time for family this summer, watch float how-tos and for more Family Fun Night ideas, please visit www.rootbeer.com.

About A&W

A&W, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), was founded in 1919. A&W's founder Roy Allen set up a roadside drink stand in Lodi, Calif., to introduce a new beverage called "root beer" at a parade honoring returning World War I veterans. With his creation an instant success, Allen took partner Frank Wright and named the beverage we know as A&W® Root Beer. For more information, visit rootbeer.com or keurigdrpepper.com.

