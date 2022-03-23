Pledge Ukraine launches online guide for donating to Ukraine

Pledge Ukraine is a website that helps people quickly find reputable organizations helping Ukraine, see what a donation accomplishes, and donate confidently.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 non-profit organizations are currently asking for donations to help Ukraine which makes it overwhelming for donors to figure out where their donation should go. Thousands of scams have also emerged, taking advantage of people's desire to help. Pledge Ukraine is a team of volunteers based across three continents who have solved this problem. Last Friday, Pledge Ukraine launched a free website at https://pledgeukraine.org to guide people who want to help Ukraine to donate to legitimate organizations that effectively convert dollars donated into impact. The team researched 100+ organizations and created a powerful website for anyone to easily find an organization they like, see what their donation accomplishes, and donate with confidence. Pledge Ukraine is the most user friendly and comprehensive resource available for everyday people who want to help Ukraine but aren't sure how. Pledge Ukraine does not collect any money – donors are directed to each nonprofit's donation page.

In the first few days after its launch, over 3,000 people from 68 countries have visited the website to donate to help Ukraine. The website has been featured on TechCrunch and Geekwire.

Of the launch, team lead Sophy Lee said, "At the start of the war, one of my best friends went back to Ukraine to defend his country. After a week there, he told me that the most impactful thing that we can do is donate to organizations helping Ukraine. We built this website to make it extremely easy for anyone in the world to impact the areas that they care about, whether that be humanitarian or defense. We saw that no authoritative, global resource exists for people who want to help, so we built it."

The same pattern emerges frequently during humanitarian crises: many people want to help, many organizations claim to help, and connecting the two is messy and inefficient. Pledge Ukraine sets an example for how technology can foster coordination during chaos so that donations go where they are most effective and needed.

Pledge Ukraine helps you quickly find reputable organizations helping Ukraine, see what your donation accomplishes, and donate with confidence. Built by volunteers (researchers, programmers, and designers) to help get support where it's needed most.

