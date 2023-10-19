Pleio Expands Executive Team and Grows Community Pharmacy Reach

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc., is on a tireless mission to redefine patient engagement by putting people first. Fueled by significant growth, the company is expanding its reach within community pharmacy and bolstering its executive team.

Today, Pleio announces the first of several expected waves of retail pharmacy store growth. Pleio's retail coverage now exceeds 21,000 outlets across the United States.

It all begins with a human hello within the first few days of filling a prescription to establish relevancy and build trust with patients especially when facing overwhelming feelings that come along with a diagnosis.
"Pleio's pharmacy network now reaches over 30% of the entire U.S. retail pharmacy market," says Mark Gregory, chief pharmacy officer, Pleio. "This allows us to support even more patients, drive greater store loyalty and provide needed support for community pharmacy"

In a move to drive further commercial expansion, Pleio welcomes Jennifer Butler as chief commercial officer. Butler brings over 25 years of experience growing companies predominantly in healthcare. Her strategic focus and extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable in expanding Pleio's reach and forging partnerships that further the company's mission to shape healthy behaviors through positive medication experiences.

Abby Reynolds, PharmD settles into a well-earned role of chief experience officer. Reynolds is tenured with Pleio and remains focused on customer care excellence and plays an instrumental role in commercial growth.

"Pleio's recent executive and pharmacy growth significantly expands our footprint to support more patients. In addition, we are advancing our LIFT technology platform introducing proprietary conversational analytics to enhance our human-led conversations with unprecedented insight and efficiency. All of this allows us to ensure that patients receive the personalized support they deserve," says Michael Oleksiw, chief executive officer for Pleio.

Pleio (PLAY-OH), a patient engagement solution, supports patients onboarding onto therapy through extraordinary human-led and digitally reinforced conversations. Pleio's GoodStart program addresses emotional needs to build patient confidence and their GoodStarters energize patients to adopt new medication regimens and trigger sustainable behavior change across a wide variety of disease states. Pleio finds patients in its growing, curated network of over 21,000 pharmacies to extend the care of the patient's trusted pharmacy team. Pleio's LIFT® technology platform infuses science into the art of human engagement through data science that crafts a mindful patient journey. Pleio is HIPAA and TCPA compliant.

