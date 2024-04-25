Pleio, Inc. and FountainRx Announce Partnership

Supporting specialty pharmacy patients with a human-focused patient experience.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc. and FountainRx announce their partnership to provide a concierge-level experience to specialty pharmacy patients. The two companies are launching a program to provide patients with human-driven support as they onboard onto their specialty medication to reduce stress.

FountainRx, a quintuple-accredited provider of specialty pharmacy, infusion, and compounding services, is committed to providing patients with better health and fewer hassles. "FountainRx understands the challenges that can come for patients when starting a specialty medication. As such, we are always seeking ways to provide our patients with a superior experience," says Michele Kensik, VP of Pharma Relations at FountainRx. "Partnering with Pleio allows us to keep the personal attention on our patients, deliver more compassionate support, and better educate them through their journey."

Pleio, a leading human-focused patient engagement provider, is extending novel concierge-level support through their proven GoodStart™ system. The partnership with FountainRx reinforces the commitment to supporting the emotional needs of patients onboarding onto new medications which ultimately builds trust and confidence with the patient.

"Pleio appreciates FountainRx's patient-centric culture and innovative approach to expanding the patient experience," says Jennifer Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Pleio. "The partnership recognizes that human touch is critical to reduce stress for patients and support their next step."

Pleio's program is embedded into FountainRx's outreach process, creating a seamless experience for the patient and delivering efficiencies to FountainRx's clinical team which ultimately provides clinical support to patients. The GoodStart system complements FountainRx's clinical care team by supporting patients with a non-clinical discussion and helps to ease overwhelming feelings the patient may be experiencing.

In addition, the partnership program extends support to re-engage patients who have faced treatment interruptions and keeps them on the treatment path recommended by their provider. Pleio and FountainRx are collecting data to measure patient engagement, satisfaction, adherence lift, and operating efficiencies.

About Pleio: Pleio (PLAY-OH) believes in always putting the human first, not just because it works, but because it is the right thing to do. As a human-first patient engagement solution, we support patients' onboarding onto therapy through human-led outreaches orchestrated through our own patient experience technology platform. Our GoodStart™ system builds patient confidence and addresses emotional barriers to non-adherence. Our conversational analytics technology, Ollie, listens, understands, and guides patients to shape better health journeys. Being human is simpler than you think. Learn more about Pleio at www.pleio.com.

About FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy: FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy is a premier national provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services, dedicated to providing advanced medications, therapies, expert knowledge and support for people living with complex health conditions. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, FountainRx strives to improve health outcomes and ensure a better patient experience. Founded and headquartered in Tennessee, FountainRx holds four accreditations – two by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) in Specialty Pharmacy and Mail Order, and two by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) in Specialty Pharmacy and Compounding (PCAB). Learn more at www.fountainrx.com.

