Pleio, Inc. Establishes New Commercial Growth Team Supporting Pharma's Focus on Patient Adherence Needs

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology and medication support programs, has announced three new leadership hires for its commercial sales and marketing team. "We are excited to welcome three new key leadership appointments to our commercial growth team," said CEO Michael Oleksiw. "We are at an inflection point in our organization and are fully committed to driving greater partnerships across both our pharmacy network and brand partners with our new commercial team. As a pioneer in this empathy-first model, we know there are tremendous shifts in healthcare technology and patient demands for personalized support is increasing. We are driving change through our innovative platform and working to solve the impact non-adherence has on Pharma brands when it comes to patient engagement."

Pleio, Inc. has positively impacted the lives of millions of patients since 2011 through its patient support program, reaching both new-to-therapy and experienced patients. Non-adherence is a $300 billion problem in the healthcare industry with 50% of U.S. patients not taking their medications as prescribed, costing Pharma brands millions of dollars in lost revenues. Pleio's multi touchpoint patient support platform is proven to drive better behavior from the patients it engages with and move patients from emotion to action.