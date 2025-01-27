Plenful Announces Mitchell Rales as New Board Member, Marking a Transformational Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenful , an early-stage high growth company transforming complex healthcare operations through AI-powered automation, is proud to announce that Mitchell Rales, co-founder & chairman of the executive committee of Washington, DC, based Danaher Corporation, has joined its Board of Directors. Rales, renowned for his decades-long track record of building world-class companies, brings invaluable expertise and strategic guidance to Plenful during a dynamic period of growth and innovation.

Rales' decision to join Plenful's Board reflects his strong belief in the company's vision to empower healthcare organizations to drive maximum efficiency and create exceptional experiences for their teams and patients. Having served as an investor and advisor to Plenful for over a year, Rales has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategy and supporting its mission to make healthcare smarter, faster, and more human.

"From the moment I met Joy and the team at Plenful, I knew there was something extraordinary happening here," said Rales. "Plenful is tackling some of healthcare's toughest challenges with an AI platform that's already driving meaningful, measurable results for their customers. And what truly gets me excited is the team. Joy is a visionary leader with remarkable learning agility and deep healthcare expertise, supported by a team whose execution and creativity are exceptional. I'm thrilled to be on this journey with them."

As co-founder & chairman of the executive committee of Danaher, Rales played a key role in developing the Danaher Business System™—a methodology and culture that helped build Danaher into one of the world's most admired and successful organizations. His extensive experience in building and scaling companies will be crucial as Plenful continues to expand its platform offerings, grow its team, and partner with premier healthcare customers.

"Mitch has already played a meaningful role in Plenful's journey," said Joy Liu, Founder and CEO of Plenful. "His guidance and support have inspired us to dream bigger and work smarter. I've learned so much from him and his team about what it takes to build and scale a truly enduring company. I'm incredibly excited to deepen our partnership with Mitch and I couldn't be more excited for the future of Plenful."

Plenful's AI automation platform directly addresses critical pain points in the healthcare industry, including labor shortages, operational inefficiencies, financial strain, and compliance complexities. Alongside Rales, Plenful is well-positioned to build a category-defining company that drives systemic change in the industry, improving the lives of healthcare staff and the patients they care for.

