Plenful Unveils MFP "Command Center" to Help Health Systems Recover Up to 20% in Missing Medicare Drug Price Refunds

The enterprise-grade workflow automation solution expands Plenful's Regulatory Compliance and Revenue Optimization suite with powerful reconciliation tools, giving pharmacy, revenue cycle, and finance teams claim-level confidence to maximize recovery of missing MFP refunds.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenful, the leading AI workflow automation platform for pharmacy teams, today announced the launch of its MFP Intelligence solution, following deployments with major health systems including Henry Ford Health (HFH) and St. Luke's Health System. Plenful customers have already identified up to 20% of expected Medicare Maximum Fair Price (MFP) refunds as missing.

Plenful’s MFP Intelligence solution identifies outstanding MFP refunds in a centralized executive dashboard.

As Medicare's MFP program, launched January 1, 2026, takes effect under the Inflation Reduction Act's Drug Price Negotiation Program, health systems are discovering that a meaningful portion of expected refunds may not be received, creating new operational challenges for pharmacy, revenue cycle, and finance teams.

Henry Ford operates more than 40 pharmacies and one of the largest 340B programs in the country. Through its partnership with Plenful, HFH identifies claim-level discrepancies more efficiently. The platform integrates claims data across disparate pharmacy systems and MFP remittance files, helping the team quickly identify issues and streamline the Good Faith Inquiry process required to recover reimbursements when MFP refunds are not accurately effectuated by manufacturers.

To address these challenges, Plenful's MFP Intelligence solution:

Accesses MTF data and remittance information as a Third Party Support Entity (TPSE)

Identifies missing refunds

Reconciles expected versus received MFP refunds at the claim level

Identifies duplication scenarios when 340B and MFP both apply

Delivers macro- and claim-level reporting through Executive 360 Dashboards

For HFH, gaining this level of visibility has become critical as the MFP program begins to impact pharmacy reimbursement.

"MFP reconciliation has quickly become one of the most important operational priorities for our team," said Alex Mansour, Director and 340B Compliance Officer at Henry Ford Health. "With Plenful, we now have a centralized command center that consolidates claims data across our pharmacy platforms, flags discrepancies, and helps us track whether expected refunds are actually being received. That visibility allows us to protect the financial integrity of our 340B program while significantly reducing the manual work required to manage these new reimbursement workflows."

The MFP capability expands Plenful's Regulatory Compliance and Revenue Optimization suite, complementing the end-to-end 340B Audit and Optimization Management suite, which supports more than 95 health systems nationwide. The new solution also builds on Plenful's Rebate Management offering, originally developed to support covered entities preparing for HRSA's proposed 340B Rebate Model Pilot.

"When Medicare drug price negotiations took effect, many customers quickly realized they didn't have the technology in place to reliably track critical funds," said Joy Liu, Founder and CEO of Plenful. "We built this solution to automate that work and give pharmacy and finance leaders a clear, claim-level view so they can identify discrepancies quickly and recover the refunds they're owed."

To learn more about Plenful's AI workflow automation platform for 340B optimization, revenue optimization, and expanded intake authorization solutions for infusion and specialty pharmacy teams, visit Plenful.com.

About Plenful

Plenful is on a mission to move pharmacy forward through intelligent automation. As the leading AI automation platform purpose-built for pharmacy, Plenful helps teams eliminate administrative burden, enhance compliance, and unlock sustainable growth. By combining deep pharmacy expertise with enterprise-grade AI, Plenful automates complex workflows across intake authorization, 340B management, regulatory compliance and revenue optimization, and other high-value pharmacy operations. Plenful partners with more than 95 leading health systems, infusion practices, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations nationwide to power smarter, faster, and more resilient pharmacy operations. To learn more, visit Plenful.com.

Plenful Media Contact:

Morgan Chaney-Arnold

Head of Marketing at Plenful

[email protected]

SOURCE Plenful