Plenitude Holdings, LLC Secures Ground Lease with Aerodium at Los Angeles Sports Entertainment Development

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenitude Holdings LLC, a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and Shopoff Realty Investments affiliated entities, announced today that it has secured a ground sublease with Carson Outdoor Fly, LLC, that has an exclusive agreement with Aerodium, for an outdoor skydiving facility at Plenitude's new 87-acre sports, recreation, and entertainment development project in Carson, CA, The Creek at Dominguez Hills.

"Aerodium's outdoor sky diving technology is a perfect fit for The Creek at Dominguez Hills' recreation and sports concept, and we're pleased to welcome them to this future entertainment destination," explained Shopoff Realty Investments president and CEO William Shopoff. "With other technology-forward sports vendors like Flying Tee already on board, this development is sure to provide a unique entertainment option for Los Angeles residents."

The original inventor of vertical wind tunnels for public entertainment, Aerodium is the world leader in the production of custom-made vertical wind tunnels and in the provision of flight shows. Aerodium designs, manufactures, installs and operates vertical wind tunnels for different functions all over the world, including entertainment, indoor skydiving, show business and brand promotional events, movies and military training.

Randy Blanchard, manager of Plenitude Holdings, LLC added, "We are super excited to be able to be the first group to bring Aerodium to Southern California, which will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will remember forever."

Aerodium has signed a ground sublease for 35 years. The property is located on the west side of the development along Interstate 405, which will provide excellent visibility to the outdoor skydiving activities.

Ivars Beitans, chairman and owner of Aerodium Technologies added, "Not only will The Creek at Dominguez Hills be Aerodium's first location in California, it will also mark the debut of our most advanced technology, which will feature very low noise and very high performance, making it perhaps the best open wind tunnel ever produced."

About The Creek at Dominguez Hills

The Creek at Dominguez Hills is an 87-acre development located just off Interstate 405 and north of East Del Amo Blvd. in the City of Carson. Visitors will exit Interstate 405 at South Avalon Blvd., a major thoroughfare through the City of Carson. Currently operated as a golf course, the new development will be sports, recreation, and entertainment focused, with over 500,000 square feet of retail, recreation and sports wellness space. Plenitude Holdings LLC is currently seeking additional tenants, including restaurants, health and wellness uses, and family entertainment opportunities.

In addition to retail, the project will feature a 199,000-square-foot multi-use indoor sports complex designed to accommodate basketball and volleyball practice and team competitions. The facility will be accessible to local sports groups and open for daily community use and fitness programming. Also included in The Creek at Dominguez Hill's design is more than 8 acres of open space, including a 3-kilometer jogging path, a 6.6-acre community park, a zipline and ropes course, and a clubhouse suitable for community and special events, which will feature a rooftop deck. The first components of the overall project are anticipated to open in 2023.

About Plenitude Holdings LLC

Formed in 2014, Plenitude Holdings LLC is a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and entities affiliated with Shopoff Realty Investments. The LLC focuses on value add real estate investment and development in California and Nevada. For more information please visit us at www.thecreekatdominguezhills.com. Find us on Facebook @TheCreekatDominguezHills.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial

income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

