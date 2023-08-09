Plentific Launches Compliance Management Solution Within its Property Operations Platform

Customizable, All-in-one Platform Streamlines Visibility and Tracking of Regulations and Compliance for Fire & Life Safety, Health & Sanitation, Environmental and More, Reducing Risk of Violations, Fines, and Missed Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plentific , the robust, fully integrated, real-time property operations platform that helps owners and operators of multifamily properties streamline repairs while reducing apartment turnover times, has added a comprehensive Compliance Management Solution to its array of offerings.

Providing much more than compliance, the Compliance Management Solution is fully customizable to help property management teams securely track all local, state, and federal requirements in a single platform. Reducing the risk of citations, litigation, violations, and fines while ensuring resident safety, the flexible system encompasses all inspections, license renewals, renovation and rehab projects, and administrative requirements in an easy-to-use online system. The Compliance Management Solution is offered to all customers who adopt Plentific as a holistic solution for their multifamily properties.

The announcement comes just several weeks after the well-established European proptech company launched its one-stop property operations platform in the U.S. Plentific offers property owners and managers a real-time tool to execute every aspect of multifamily property operations – including tracking, executing, inspecting, and invoicing for all repairs and upgrades. This year, Financial Times named it the "Fastest-Growing Prop-Tech Company" in the U.K. and Germany. The company has more than one million multifamily units on its platform in Europe.

"For owners and operators of multifamily properties, the volume of local, state, and federal regulations and tracked compliance is ever-changing, and for multiple properties, it can be easy to miss a deadline or renewal," said Cem Savas, CEO and co-founder of Plentific. "For years, these details have often been tracked by multiple sources or on several spreadsheets available only to them. Plentific's new Compliance Management Solution offers a fully customizable, seamless journey to manage compliance, from reminders and deadlines for inspections to renewals, reporting, and payments."

Plentific's implementation team works with each client to ensure the solution is catering to their needs and meeting their unique objectives – from specific properties and portfolios, to local, state, and federal regulations. Customers can add, remove, or update specific components as compliance demands change. Users can efficiently manage and track the status of inspections, renewals, remedial work, administrative reporting, and even invoicing and vendor payments across a variety of categories, including fire & life safety, health & sanitation, mold/moisture, water, gas, ADA compliance, elevators, electrical, gas, and energy efficiency. All parties involved have visibility via one centralized system that is updated in real time.

What differentiates Plentific from other solutions on the market is its integration with a much larger platform that offers Automated Workflow Orchestration and a Dynamic Verified Contractor Marketplace. This robust model also provides customers cost savings as they are not needing to adopt three separate services to meet their needs. Plentific allows users to log urgent compliance breaches, prioritize based on risk, and mobilize in-house teams or contractors in the marketplace to rectify the issue. Customers can also do general checks ensuring no deadlines are missed and are able to track the entire remediation process on one platform.

"Compliance adherence is incredibly important to property managers and owners, who face huge business risk and financial implications if regulations are not addressed," added Savas. "Plentific's goal is to be the most connected property operations platform. Every single piece of work that happens at a property can be captured and managed by our software. Remaining compliant is one of those key areas and a crucial part of property operations."

Plentific's mission is to create exceptional experiences by offering the most connected platform in the industry. It builds stronger communities by streamlining real estate operations to enrich lives. Compliance technology solutions assure building safety and tenant health and manage risks with ease. In an ever-changing industry, multifamily owners and operators must stay compliant with legal obligations to keep their residents safe, and the best way to do this is to utilize the right technology to track all areas of compliance.

About Plentific

Plentific is a real-time property operations platform that is fully integrated with existing applications and customizable to provide owners and property managers with a one-stop solution for all their property operational needs. The end-to-end solution seamlessly connects owners, operators, service providers, and tenants on a single platform, making operations simpler, faster, and more efficient. working with clients to streamline operations, unlock revenues, increase tenant satisfaction, and remain compliant, Plentific empowers clients with data-driven insights that drive action. Plentific recently was awarded the Property Tech of the Year, Best Application of Tech – Public Sector, and the Tech Company of the Year awards from the Global Business Tech Awards.

