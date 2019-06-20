Plenty Debuts Flavor-First Vertical Farm to Change the Way People Eat

"Plenty is on a mission to change the way we eat by growing produce with craveable flavor while increasing availability to a world that long ago ran out of additional fruit and vegetable farmland," said Matt Barnard, CEO and co-founder of Plenty. "The globe can grow only one-third of the fruits and vegetables required to provide people with a healthy diet, 1 and those fruits and vegetables are largely available only to the affluent or people who live near a Mediterranean climate. A farm like Tigris has the potential to improve human and planetary health, and that's exactly why Plenty is here."

With Tigris and future farms, Plenty can not only create an environment that nurtures the perfect flavor in a crop, it can choose crops that have never been grown for grocery stores, due to the whims of climate or seasonality or the many food miles that fruits and vegetables travel today.

"There are 70,000 edible fruit and vegetable varieties in the world, and because of the challenges of growing outdoors and putting food on trucks, we've been relegated to eat the few dozen that we find at the grocery store," said Nate Storey, chief science officer and co-founder of Plenty. "Plenty has unlocked a future where people across the globe, regardless of income or geography, can experience the joy of incredible, nourishing fruits and vegetables."

Tigris is currently being commissioned and will then undergo a facility-level food safety certification pursuant to internationally-recognized third party standards, guaranteeing that it meets and exceeds the highest levels of cleanliness and safety for its produce. Plenty is available in the Bay Area today online through Good Eggs and in-person at numerous neighborhood markets, and the greens from Tigris will be widely available later this year. For more information, people can visit Plenty online .

Contact:

Christina Ra, press@plenty.ag

1 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0205683

SOURCE Plenty

Related Links

https://www.plenty.ag

