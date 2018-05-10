Plenty of Fish Partners with Emogi to Enrich Chat Experience with New Conversational Content

POF users will be able to instantly discover and share relevant, expressive stickers and GIFs from Emogi's content platform inside the app. Rather than manually searching for content, POF users will see recommended stickers and GIFs based on the unique context of their chat, such as location, use of certain phrases or emoji, and other triggers such as time of day. Emogi's technology allows its content to be surfaced for users as a natural part of their chat experience.

"Plenty of Fish recognizes the critical role that conversations play in dating, and we're doubling down on features that provide a great experience, and nurture communication between users," said Kim Kaplan, VP Product Management, Revenue Optimization & Marketing at POF. "Emogi allows our users to add a fun, emotional, and visual component that's complementary to text-specific messages they send. We believe that more access to conversational content will help singles start and maintain even more conversations.

"Millions of people trust Plenty of Fish to help them find meaningful relationships," said Emogi Founder and CEO Travis Montaque. "In digital/in-app conversations, the ability to leverage stickers and GIFs is critical to creating interpersonal relationships. With our technology, content will be intelligently delivered to Plenty of Fish users at peak emotional moments to help them express themselves. This is an exciting leap forward for the chat experience in dating applications."

POF users will have full access to Emogi's platform containing millions of conversational content pieces expressing emotions, dating and humorous themes, holidays, memes, and more. Emogi's in-house creative studio creates new content daily so users can stay up-to-date including the latest cultural moments and trends in their ongoing conversations.

Emogi's technology will also provide an engaging new way for brands and advertisers to participate in conversations taking place on the app. Brands may be featured and shared as conversational content within the existing user experience, as opposed to typical banner ad units. POF users may choose to share branded stickers and GIFs in their conversations when available. As POF users control and drive the sharing of branded content when desired, the experience affords authentic engagement for brands and demonstrable value for consumers.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish (POF), a Match Group (MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies with 150 million registered users. Available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries, POF has more conversations than any other dating app, with 2.5 million happening every day. Unlike any dating offering today, singles have more quality conversations on POF, which can lead to stronger connections, smarter matches and better dates. For more information, please visit www.pof.com, or download POF from Google Play or iTunes.

About Emogi

Emogi is a content engine for communication services that helps people have better conversations whether they're texting on a chat app, commenting on a post, or sending a video to friends. By understanding the connection between content, words, people, places, and time, Emogi's Emotion Engine serves up relevant and expressive content at the perfect moment – resulting in deeper emotional expression for users. Partnering with leading messaging platforms, Emogi's technology redefines messaging as a new hub for brands and content creation. Emogi was founded by CEO Travis Montaque, who was named Forbes' 30 Under 30 for discovering this data-driven marketing method that provides greater emotional expression in today's digital conversations.

