Plenty of Fish Reveals the Top Dating Trends for 2026

The ninth annual list captures how singles are dating with more authenticity, clarity and spontaneity than ever before

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish has officially dropped its hotly anticipated ninth annual list of dating trends for 2026, revealing what's next in the world of dating and connection. Based on insights from nearly 6,000 U.S. members, the list captures how modern singles are ditching rigid checklists in favour of sincerity, spontaneity, and yes, just good vibes.

Catching unexpected chemistry with someone you didn't think you'd be into. Dating "for the plot" is all about saying yes to experiences.

This year's list shows how dating is evolving under the influence of reality television and social media, with singles leaning into meet-cutes, unexpected sparks, and unapologetic authenticity. From redefining attraction to openly labeling relationships, these trends are set to shape the dating landscape in the year ahead.

2026 Dating Trends include:

ChemRIZZtry (kem-rizz-tree): Catching unexpected chemistry with someone you didn't think you'd be into, thanks to their undeniable charisma. One in four singles have felt this surprising shift, proving that attraction isn't always love at first sight…sometimes it's love at first "rizz."





Catching unexpected chemistry with someone you didn't think you'd be into, thanks to their undeniable charisma. have felt this surprising shift, proving that attraction isn't always love at first sight…sometimes it's love at first "rizz." Love-loreing (luhv-lohr-ing): Dating "for the plot" is all about saying yes to experiences. Over a third of singles (37%) have gone on a date just to see where the story leads, while half are chasing love through new, shared activities. Because every rom-com needs a good twist.





Dating "for the plot" is all about saying yes to experiences. have gone on a date just to see where the story leads, while half are chasing love through new, shared activities. Because every rom-com needs a good twist. Curveball-crushing (kurv-bawl-kruh-shing): When singles connect with someone outside their usual "type." With 42% of singles experiencing this, it proves that attraction can grow over time. So ditch the checklist, and focus on the vibes.





When singles connect with someone outside their usual "type." With of singles experiencing this, it proves that attraction can grow over time. So ditch the checklist, and focus on the vibes. Truecasting (troo-kas-ting): No filters, no facades. One in four singles report showing up as their authentic self from the very first date, proving that the best relationships begin with the real you.





No filters, no facades. singles report showing up as their authentic self from the very first date, proving that the best relationships begin with the real you. StAtuS-flexing (stat-us-flek-sing): Singles are ditching ambiguity. Didn't you hear? 'Situationships' are OUT, and defining the relationship is IN. Whether you're casually "dating" (64%), agreeing to be "exclusive" (30%), or full on "boyfriend/girlfriend" (62%), most singles today are proudly labeling their status. *~InSeRt CrUsHeS NaMe HeRe~* <3

"Today's singles are embracing who they are, quirks and all!" says Rachel DeAlto, Resident Dating Expert, Plenty of Fish. "From seeking unexpected chemistry to confidently labeling their relationships, we expect daters in 2026 to prioritize clarity, honesty, and real connection over outdated rules and surface-level checklists. They're welcoming romantic nostalgia, leaning into the excitement of meeting someone new, and are dating with sincerity."

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is the dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, where they can get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they are looking for and simply date better. Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating platforms, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

For more information, visit www.PoF.com and follow @PlentyofFish on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok .

SOURCE Plenty of Fish