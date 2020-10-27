DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the vertical farming industry "Plenty Unlimited has Raised $140 Million in New Funding to Build More Vertical Farms Around the US"

Vertical farming is becoming increasingly popular as a way to cut down on food miles, the distance food has to travel from the time of its making until it reaches the consumer. Several companies are working on solutions to enable fresh produce to be grown year round close to where it will be consumed. Plenty Unlimited has raised $140 million in new funding to build more vertical farms around the US. Plenty currently has an indoor farm in San Francisco and recently announced plans to build its second farm in Compton, California. Investors include berry specialists Driscoll's Inc which will help the company move into growing new crops like strawberries.



Meanwhile, Bowery Farming recently announced it will sell its produce in 650 stores in the US including Whole Foods and Walmart. Whole Foods has also announced a new partnership with urban Farming company Infarm for its UK stores. The partnership will see Infarm install vertical farming units in the High Street Kensington and Fulham stores to give customers access to produce freshly grown in store. The partnership will also see an Infarm growing center in Tottenham north London supply produce to Whole Foods stores in other areas of London.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Plenty Unlimited has Raised $140 Million in New Funding to Build More Vertical Farms Around the US"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

