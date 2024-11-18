PLEOPHARMA, INC. Presents Positive Cannabis Withdrawal Clinical Trial Results at AAAP Annual Meeting

Pharmacodynamic Results from the CAN-001 Phase 1b Study of PP-01, an Investigational Product, intended to Mitigate Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc., a privately held company focused on cannabis-related health issues, announced today, the presentation of data from their Phase 1b Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic study of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome ("CWS") in participants with Cannabis Use Disorder ("CUD") at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) in Naples, Fla.

"We are pleased to present our proof-of-concept study that evaluated the safety and effectiveness of PP-01, a novel, dual-mechanism investigational agent containing tapering and titrating doses of nabilone and gabapentin in mitigating cannabis withdrawal symptoms in participants with moderate to severe CUD. We are excited to be developing PP-01 with the goal of being the first FDA approved product to help people suffering from CWS, a rapidly growing patient population in need of treatment. We are currently preparing for PP-01 to enter Phase 3", stated Shelli Graham, PhD, Senior Vice-President of Medical/Clinical Research.

Participants in the CAN-001 Study reported using an average of 3.5 ± 2.2 grams/day of cannabis with a mean age of first use 14 years (range 6 to 22). By DSM-5 criteria, 64% had severe CUD and 36% had moderate CUD.

Compared to placebo, PP-01 administered once daily significantly reduced mean CWS ratings beginning 4 hours post first dose of PP-01 (first measured timepoint). This effect was sustained through Day 5 (P values < 0.0009; all timepoints). Participants experienced fewer cravings, better sleep and were also less bothered by their withdrawal symptoms when treated with PP-01 than with placebo (P values < 0.007; all timepoints). PP-01 was well tolerated. There were no serious adverse events, and all adverse events in the PP-01 group were mild in severity.

About cannabis withdrawal/cannabis use disorder

The US Government reported that in 2023 (samhsa.gov), ~19.2 million Americans had CUD with 1.64 million people receiving treatment (~500k inpatient, ~1.1 million outpatient). The number of individuals who received treatment for cannabis related health problems has grown by an average of 28% annually from 2018 to 2023. People with CUD commonly experience significant withdrawal symptoms, known as CWS, that can make it extremely difficult to reduce or discontinue cannabis. There are currently no FDA approved medications for the treatment of CWS or CUD.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in the neuropsych and addiction space with a lead asset, PP-01, that is being developed as the first FDA approved treatment of CWS in people with CUD.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

For more information on PleoPharma, please visit www.PleoPharma.com or email Dawn Halkuff, head of Investor Relations at [email protected].

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' regarding the operations of PleoPharma, Inc., actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management of PleoPharma. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. PleoPharma does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE PleoPharma, Inc