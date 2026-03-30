PLEOPHARMA, INC. to Present at the Centri Capital Conference in New York

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc., a privately held company focused on finding treatments for cannabis related health issues, announced today that management will present at the Centri Capital Conference in New York City on April 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in the neuropsych and addiction space focused on finding solutions for people suffering from cannabis addiction and other cannabis related health problems. PleoPharma's lead asset, PP-01, is entering Phase 3 clinical trials and is being developed as the first FDA approved treatment of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome in people with Cannabis Use Disorder.

The US Government reported that in 2024 (samhsa.gov), ~20 million Americans had Cannabis Use Disorder. The number of individuals who received treatment for cannabis related health problems has grown by an average of 28% annually from 2018 to 2023.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who collectively have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs. PleoPharma closed on a Series B financing round of $36M in the fall of 2025 and has raised over $60M since it was founded in 2019.

For more information on PleoPharma Inc., please visit www.PleoPharma.com or email Jason Goodson, Chief Business Officer at [email protected].

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' regarding the operations of PleoPharma, Inc., actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management of PleoPharma. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. PleoPharma does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE PleoPharma, Inc