Plessey at Display Week 2018 Following National Technology Awards Win

At the event, Chief Technology Officer, Dr Keith Strickland, will deliver a paper on 24 May looking at the future of microLED displays using next-generation technologies and highlight the benefits of Plessey's unique, proprietary and pioneering gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) technology.

"Holding a growing number of patents for the implementation of GaN-on-Si technology in microLED display design and manufacturing, Plessey is very close to announcing some major partnerships and the launch of new photonic solutions to enable OEMs to develop truly wearable augmented reality devices," explains Dr Strickland.

Plessey's participation at Display Week 2018 closely follows the company winning the prestigious Tech Company of the Year category at the National Technology Awards, an awards programme celebrating the pioneers of technology and encouraging excellence in the UK. The winners were revealed at an awards ceremony held on 17 May at the Waldorf Hilton in London with over 300 guests in attendance.

About Plessey

Plessey is a leading expert in the development and licensing of technologies that are revolutionising the solid-state lighting sector. With its in-depth understanding and breadth of patents relating to GaN-on-silicon, the company has established itself as a valued IP partner to OEMs producing the next generation of photonics solutions. Plessey has been successfully licensing its pioneering sensor technology solutions within the healthcare and automotive sectors for many years.

For further information and datasheets, please visit http://www.plesseysemiconductors.com or email sales@plesseysemi.com. You can also follow Plessey on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



