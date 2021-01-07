Plethora Businesses Announces the Completion of Three M&A Transactions: PCBA, Trucking, Contract Manufacturing

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange, California, is pleased to announce the closing of three transactions in December, 2020. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in each deal.

"The last two weeks of December alone were quite active for our sell-side department at nearly $100M in transaction value. With 2020 squarely in our rear view mirror, we're looking forward to 2021 and what the year will bring for our firm and the broader M&A community," said George Lanza, President.

Edgewater Capital Partners Invests in Naprotek

Naprotek, based in San Jose, California, is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides partners with OEMs and next-gen technology leaders to bring concept and products to market. Their core services are quick turn printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), new product introduction ("NPI"), design for manufacturability, system test and integration, and supply chain management.

"Naprotek is very pleased to partner with Edgewater Capital. With relevant industry experience, Edgewater Capital was quick to recognize the special attributes of Naprotek and the value that we bring to our customers. We remain committed to supporting our customers on their most challenging projects and look forward to expanding our capabilities and delivering even greater value in the future," said Najat Badriyeh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Naprotek.

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in the specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences sectors.

L&T Precision Acquired by The Partner Companies

L&T Precision Corporation, based in Poway, California, provides unmatched machining and sheet metal fabrication services, including design for manufacturability solutions, custom manufacturing, turn-key integration, welding services, metal finishing, and quality product inspection. As the premier choice in Lean manufacturing, we are committed to providing the highest quality solutions for the aerospace, defense, healthcare/medical device, and commercial industries.

"We're very pleased with the result of this transaction" says Rob Connolly at Plethora Businesses. "The Partner Companies bring with them relevant industry experience, a long-term investment approach and the right cultural fit that made for a great match."

The Partner Companies, or TPC, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a portfolio of small to medium U.S. based specialized manufacturers focused on providing the best customer service, quickest lead times, and highest quality. Their manufacturing companies promote Made in USA products while serving customers worldwide.

Spirit Truck Lines Inc. Acquired by Forgelight

Spirit Truck Lines, headquartered in San Juan, Texas, provides dry-van TL transportation, outbound off the Mexican border and returning inbound from throughout the continental US. With more than 300 tractors and 1,200 power units, the Company has become a leader in the southern cross border-market.

"The Spirit team has built an impressive operation with many world class clients and their TL and cross border focus in an excellent platform for continued service expansion," says Robert Fahrenhorst, Managing Director at Plethora. "With the current growth trajectory and additional resources through this acquisition, we're excited to what the future brings for the Company!"

ForgeLight is an investment company which directly operates or provides dedicated operating support to its companies and is backed by some of the largest financing institutions in the world.

About Plethora Businesses: Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A Advisory firm, providing sell-side and buy-side M&A, corporate strategy, valuations and consulting services to middle market businesses. For more information, visit plethorabusinesses.com or call 714-255-8862.

