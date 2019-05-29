Plethora to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Atlanta Area

MARIETTA, Ga., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora, a leader in on-demand manufacturing of quality custom prototypes and end-production parts, will open a new production facility in the Atlanta area in June of 2019. The 57,000 sq. ft. space located at 1255 Kennestone Circle in Marietta, GA will increase capacity, allowing Plethora to better serve clients across the nation.

"We're excited to tap into the talented workforce in the greater Atlanta region and to dedicate additional resources to our customers from coast to coast," says Jim Quinn, Plethora's President and CEO. "We're always listening to and learning from our customers, and our second site will help us expand our already exceptional customer service."

Since opening in 2012, Plethora has grown rapidly, reaching maximum production capacity in its San Francisco facility. By expanding operations to Georgia, Plethora furthers its mission to help clients innovate and get to market faster.

"Atlanta is a major transportation hub and will give us more opportunities to manufacture parts where it makes the most sense for our customers' needs," continues Quinn. "By growing our in-house capacity, we'll continue to drive the industry standard when it comes to on-demand, quality parts and prototypes."

The new facility will bring up to 250 jobs to the Atlanta market. Plethora is grateful for the support of state and local officials in Georgia, including Cobb County, Lanier Tech, Kennesaw State and Georgia Tech.

"Cobb County is excited to welcome Plethora to our business community," said Dana Johnson, EVP of Economic Development for the Cobb Chamber and Executive Director of SelectCobb. "Plethora will bring high-demand, advanced manufacturing jobs to the skilled workforce that exists in Cobb and the metro Atlanta region. In addition to jobs, Plethora brings a spirit of innovation and a vision to empower inventors and engineers, and that's a major win for Georgia."

About Plethora

Plethora is an on-demand manufacturing company that makes custom prototypes and end-production parts with remarkable quality and customer service. Plethora's advanced analytical software, ability to scale and cutting edge smart factory are accelerating innovation for their customers and redefining manufacturing as a service for their industry. In addition to state-of-the-art CNC milling and turning services, Plethora is also a progressive manufacturer that offers exceptional benefits and provides an engaging workplace culture. For more information, visit plethora.com .

