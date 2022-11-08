Pleurodynia Treatment Market Size to USD 24.61 Mn, Growing Prevalence of Viral Infections to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pleurodynia Treatment Market by Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the pleurodynia treatment market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 24.61 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pleurodynia Treatment Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing prevalence of viral infections is driving the market growth . Older children and adults are more prone to pleurodynia. Major etiologic agents in epidemic pleurodynia are viruses Coxsackie B3 and B5. According to a cohort study of COVID-19-associated musculoskeletal symptoms conducted on 294 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in March 2021 , 30% reported musculoskeletal complaints, and among these, 37.5% had myalgia. Countries such as China and India are hyperendemic countries for viral infections. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of pleurodynia disease will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Stringent regulatory guidelines are challenging market growth. Some of the key factors considered by regulatory bodies include efficacy, safety, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions. This may need additional clinical trials, which can increase the R&D expenditure for drug applicants. Such factors may limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The pleurodynia treatment market report is segmented by therapy (painkillers and immunoglobulin) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By therapy, the painkillers segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. There is no specific treatment for pleurodynia. However, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for pain and pleurisy or blockage of peripheral nerves, with 1% lidocaine (Xylocaine) infusion, are prescribed for patients. Thus, the adoption of painkillers to relieve the pain caused by pleurodynia due to infection by Coxsackie A and Coxsackie B viruses drives the growth of this segment.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pleurodynia treatment market in North America. The growing research on antiviral drugs, the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, and the presence of key vendors will drive the pleurodynia treatment market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW).

Some Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hudson Pharma

Johnson and Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Opsonin Pharma Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi

Pleurodynia Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.61 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, Norway, China, US, Canada, Denmark, Norway, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hudson Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Opsonin Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Sanofi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

