Plex Extends Shop Floor Mobility with Plex Mobile App

Plex Mobile will be available for download through the Apple Store, Google Play and Windows Marketplace in July 2018.

Pioneering Mobile Solutions for Manufacturing

The Plex Manufacturing Cloud pioneered manufacturing shop floor and worker connectivity, including support for a wide range of hand scanners and ruggedized commercial endpoint devices. Plex also leads the industry, working closely with customers to support wearable devices on the shop floor. The new Plex Mobile app extends those capabilities, with native applications designed for today's phones and tablets to support a broad range of workforce roles while increasing the value to cost ratio of mobile endpoints.

Designed for Manufacturing

Plex Mobile is designed for an industrial environment, with simple, role-based menus and functionality made to support specific operators and responsibilities. Plex Mobile's applications support the complete, end-to-end requirements of specific roles, jobs, and tasks within a manufacturing operation. This approach improves workforce efficiency and the accuracy of data capture, while eliminating gaps in the manufacturing process for improved traceability. Initial app functionality includes

Shipping and Receiving, including customer shipping, finalize by container, finalize by shipper, and interplant shipping and receiving;

Inventory Management, including cycle count; manage container, location, master unity and move; and search part location;

Human Capital Management, including workflow management, employee contact and support; and

Production Management, including load and unload work center and record production.

The app uses native mobile device capabilities, including camera and audio, to streamline and automate data capture, such as barcode scanning. Plex Mobile also takes advantage of next generation wearables and sensors to create a seamless, hands-free environment for users. The new apps leverage Plex's role-based security, with data access and functionality tailored to each user's responsibilities.

Plex plans to deliver monthly updates to Plex Mobile following the initial release, expanding the breadth of application functionality and connectivity.

Comments on the News

"With Plex Mobile, we went out onto the shop floor in direct collaboration with the workers getting things done, leveraging that experience to inform every element of the app, from functional priorities to process flow and icon design," said Hollie Tanner, senior user experience designer, Plex Systems. "We purpose-built the new applications and functionality to be the only solution an operator needs from the start to the end of their shift."

"Connected people are the cornerstone of connected manufacturing, enabling people with the information they need and the ability to act on it from the shop floor across the global enterprise," said Richard Murray, chief product officer, Plex Systems. "The power, connectivity and affordability of new generation commodity mobile devices makes them an ideal platform for extending the Plex Manufacturing Cloud to new users, in new places, with new applications."

About Plex Systems

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to nearly 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered Cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

