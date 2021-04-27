Plex Launches Quality Management System to Help Manufacturers Meet Industry Regulations and Lower Costs

TROY, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced its Quality Management System (QMS) is now available as a standalone offering. Plex QMS helps manufacturers adhere to industry compliance, regulations, and standards such as FMEA, PPAP, SQF, and BRC to avoid costly product recalls.

"Plex has offered digital quality management as in integral part of the Smart Manufacturing Platform since our inception," said Nathan Pieri, Global Vice President of Product Strategy and Execution at Plex Systems. "Plex QMS is a focused configuration of the same critical capabilities customers value in our multi-tenant Manufacturing Execution System (MES). The solution offers quick time to value for customers looking to first address quality issues in their plant and puts them in an excellent position to expand to the full manufacturing and business operations solutions when they are ready."

Cloud-based Plex QMS operates from a single, central database, making it possible for manufacturers to easily sustain and maintain quality processes in a repeatable and predictable manner all while tracing each step along the way. With the workflow driven Plex QMS, manufacturers complete process steps and enter documentation, ensuring every worker adheres to defined guidelines before moving to the next step. The system confirms the same methods, skills and control are applied and quality is maintained regardless of which worker is doing the work.

"When a quality issue exists, manufacturers lose credibility and customers," said Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President, Energy and Manufacturing Insights at IDC. "But if you operationalize quality management through a closed-loop solution, like Plex QMS, you can make decisions much faster and more confidently."

Plex follows a four-step model for quality management:

Plan: With Plex QMS, manufacturers create a digital control plan to document measurements, inspections and quality checks.

Do: Manufacturers then inspect and document with in-process digital checksheets to ensure products meet requirements.

Check: Manufacturers will capture any quality and production data for tracking and maintaining a permanent digital record for compliance or certifications.

Act: Lastly, Plex QMS promotes a continuous improvement quality-centric environment and enables manufacturers to use the data to improve processes.

"We love the quality gatekeeping features in Plex," says Jeff Astle, General Manager and COO, JF Fredericks Aero. "If a part has an issue and hasn't cleared inspection, the system won't let us ship it. Having this kind of control not only helps us maintain high quality, but also impresses our customers and helps us win additional work."

For more information on Plex QMS, visit Plex.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Contact Info:

Lori Zoellner

Director, Corporate Communications

(248) 221-3076

[email protected]

SOURCE Plex Systems Inc

Related Links

https://www.plex.com

