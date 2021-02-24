Plex Systems Acquires Kors Engineering to Deliver Manufacturing Process Automation

TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems , the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced it has acquired Kors Engineering, a leading provider of plant floor connectivity and manufacturing process automation software. The acquisition is effective immediately and all Kors employees have joined Plex.

Plex is uniquely focused on delivering production and plant-level insights. By acquiring Kors and its product, Mach2, Plex extends its solutions to the plant edge.

"As a long time Plex partner, Kors is a natural fit for our smart manufacturing strategy. With Mach2, Kors drives plant-floor connectivity, production dashboards and process automation for hundreds of Plex-powered plants today," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex. "The combined solution extends the power of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, giving manufacturers what they are constantly striving for: greater control and continuous improvement to deliver on their customer promises faster and more efficiently."

"Machine connectivity, process automation, and plant control are the new requirements for manufacturers as they look for more predictability, accuracy and speed in their business," said Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President, Energy and Manufacturing Insights at IDC. "By adding Kors Mach2 to the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, manufacturers now have the capabilities to connect MES and Industrial IoT to the plant edge, enabling them to gain the granular control they need to execute quickly, eliminate manual errors and produce accurate insights for customers."

Helping Manufacturers Embrace Smart Manufacturing

The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform was built on the plant floor, offering ERP capabilities to run business operations, MES to manage production, supply chain planning to accurately forecast and plan, and Industrial IoT to analyze machine-level data. Through this acquisition, the Plex platform expands to seamlessly connect the full enterprise, driving bidirectional data communication that offers greater accuracy and lower costs to manufacturers. The combined solution provides a truly smart manufacturing environment that aligns to the promise of Industry 4.0.

"Launching Mach2 on Thai Summit America's production floors revolutionized our operations," said Janice D'Amico, Executive Manager, IT at Thai Summit America. "Bringing the integration of the machine PLC and Mach2 to the plant floor, along with the Plex Control Panel, highlighted for everyone the real-time performance of our operations with clear visibility. Just one week post launch, we uncovered opportunities for improvement. And within our first year we had production efficiency improvements on our plant floor of over $9M."

"As an award winning and proven Plex partner, we are excited to now be officially part of the company," said Tony Kaczmarek, Kors President and owner. "Kors Mach2 is a flexible, low-code plant connectivity solution that shares data between machines and Plex to streamline data entry, setups and processes, and provides real-time dashboards that give manufacturers total visibility. With hundreds of successful plant implementations, the acquisition is a win-win for manufacturers looking for a proven solution to deliver immediate value."

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

