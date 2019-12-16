Plex Systems Announces PowerPlex 2020 Conference for Manufacturers

TROY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud ERP, MES and Industrial IoT for manufacturers, today announced its annual conference, PowerPlex, will take place May 12-14, 2020 at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. The conference brings together hundreds of manufacturing professionals, Plex partners, and industry experts to share innovations and best practices to enable smart manufacturing enterprises of the future.

Early bird registration is now open. To take advantage of discounted rates, register by January 6, 2020.

PowerPlex is for discrete and process manufacturing professionals looking for new ways to drive their businesses forward with technology. The conference is designed to help them fully maximize cloud ERP, MES, and Industrial IoT solutions to become more agile, responsive, and prepared to meet the demands of their customers and the industry today and tomorrow.

"Companies that use smart manufacturing technology within their organizations are poised to be the biggest beneficiaries of the rapid change associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "We are proud that global manufacturing leaders look to PowerPlex each year to inform future business strategies, modernize their shop floors, and continuously improve their operations."

PowerPlex offers a rich mix of compelling and insightful keynote presentations, hands-on workshops, real-world case studies, best practices, and networking opportunities. The event's 90 breakout sessions featuring more than 100 manufacturers, thought leaders, and Plex product experts share insights on a broad range of topics, from specific technology applications including Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to important industry trends and challenges such as closing the skilled workforce gap. Over three days, attendees can see the cutting-edge technology in action in the event's Experience Lab, talk directly with Plex technology and service partners in the Solutions Expo to learn how to extend Plex and integrate its data with existing systems, and see a wide range of products made with Plex in the Customer Showcase.

"A year ago, we were struggling to define and map our strategy for Industry 4.0," said Eric Wolfe, president of Horizon Technologies, which delivers highly complex, cost-effective solutions for powder metal products. "Then we heard the PowerPlex keynote presentations and it was like Plex was speaking directly to us. Plex's vision for enabling smart manufacturing helps us both deliver on our customers' needs today while providing us with the breakthrough technologies and direction we need to remain successful in the future."

For additional PowerPlex details, go to PowerPlex.com. Find PowerPlex news on social media using #PowerPlex or follow Plex on Twitter and LinkedIn to gain access to real-time updates.

Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers industry-leading ERP, MES, and Industrial IoT solutions to manufacturers across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered cloud solutions for the production line, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems, data, and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation, and reduce IT costs. With insight from the shop floor to the top floor®, the Plex Manufacturing Cloud® helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to transform their businesses and lead with precision, efficiency, and agility in an ever-changing market.

