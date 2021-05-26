Plex Systems Honors Top Partners

TROY, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, announced today that partners Control+M Solutions and Revolution Group, Inc. are the recipients of the company's annual partner awards: the Plex Partner Impact Award and Partner of the Year Award. These awards recognize service and solution partners for their commitment to the success of manufacturers that run the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform on their plant floors. Winning partners were recognized at PowerPlex, the company's annual conference.

"Our global partner ecosystem supports the deployment and extension of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, helping our customers grow and respond to today's environment with agility and innovation," said Brad Hafer, group vice president of corporate development, Plex Systems. "We are thrilled to recognize long-time Plex partners Control+M and Revolution Group for their many contributions to the Plex community."

Partner of the Year Award

The most distinguished of the partner awards, the Partner of the Year, goes to Revolution Group. The company was recognized for its innovation and finding creative solutions to address customer challenges, delivering quality implementations all while striving for customer satisfaction.

"We're super excited to be recognized as Plex Partner of the Year in the 20th year of our successful partnership," said Pat Welsh, Director of ERP Services, Revolution Group. "We share this recognition with our customers who are committed to leveraging technology as a competitive advantage and key ingredient to continuous improvement. The past year included a great mix of exciting projects across various industries including food & beverage, complex process and assembly, as well as transportation. It's been an honor and a privilege to help manufacturers across the globe bring positive change to their organizations."

Partner Impact Award

Control+M is the 2021 Partner Impact Award winner. Control+M implements the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform on the plant floors of dozens of manufacturers each year. The award recognizes the team at Control+M for putting the customer first. The team is responsive, understanding and can anticipate customer needs while being a trusted advisor and driving value for our customers.

About the Plex Partner Ecosystem

Plex has a robust global partner ecosystem consisting of service and solution providers. Plex partners are trained on the company's products, tools, and methodologies, demonstrate industry leading knowledge, and deliver top-notch service.

Service Partners provide implementation, integration, configuration and specialized application and management consulting services that help companies achieve long-term success.

Solution Partners help layer industry specific and complementary applications, tools, hardware, systems, and extensions to drive deeper value for manufacturers.

PowerPlex 2021, which is being held May 24-26, brings together manufacturing professionals, Plex partners, and industry experts to share innovations and best practices to enable smart factories of the future. The event is virtual and free. Additionally, recordings of the keynotes and other PowerPlex sessions will be available in late May at PowerPlex.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality management, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Contact Info:

Lori Zoellner

Director, Corporate Communications

(248) 221-3076

[email protected]

SOURCE Plex Systems Inc

Related Links

http://www.PowerPlex.com

