Plex Systems Impact Awards Recognize Leading Manufacturers

The Plex Impact Transformer award recognizes companies that achieve a dramatic change in how they do business. This can include improving plant floor production processes, reducing manufacturing costs, expanding to support a global market, increasing communication with suppliers and/or customers, or achieving excellence in other manufacturing processes.

The Plex Impact Innovator award goes to manufacturers that drive innovation within or beyond their industry. Innovative companies deliver new products, leverage new devices/technology to improve their manufacturing process, or find new ways to manage the business.

The Plex Impact Leadership award recognizes a company that is redefining/reshaping manufacturing, setting the bar for local or global industry best practices, redefining the way companies succeed and grow in its space, or continuing to drive the industry for change.

PowerPlex, Plex Systems' user conference, brings together more than 1,000 cloud manufacturing professionals each year. Attendees share best practices and discuss manufacturing technology shaping the industry, including cloud ERP, MES, IIoT and mobility.

2018 Plex Impact Award winners include:

Transformer: Motus Integrated Technologies

Motus Integrated Technologies uses the Plex Manufacturing Cloud in all seven of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to deliver headliners and visors to the world's largest automotive OEMs. Motus is regularly recognized for innovative technology, pioneering industry-first, glass-free headliners and LED-illuminated sun visors. With Plex as its system of record, Motus has integrated production processes with business operations and financial reporting – transforming the entire business. Scrap rates have decreased, quality has improved, and the supply chain is now connected directly through Plex's EDI and supplier portal for greater efficiency. Last year, Motus received its first supplier award from General Motors, which recognizes global suppliers who create outstanding value and deliver new innovations.

Innovator: Plymouth Foam

Plymouth Foam makes particle foam in everything from coolers for food and beverage manufacturers to custom sound dampening applications for automotive OEMs and insulation for the construction industries. Plymouth employs rapid prototyping in its two facilities, using 3D modeling and in-house CNS equipment to develop new product. Most recently, Plymouth's innovative approach led to the debut of a product that combines lightweight air foam technology with a rugged exterior. Appropriate for a number of applications, the new foam has reduced the weight of automotive seat assemblies by as much as 15 pounds.

Industry Leaders: Argent and Catallia Mexican Foods

Argent is a 3M Preferred Converter specializing in the fabrication and distribution of unique adhesive and die-cut solutions, making more than 20 million individual parts per month with 350 unique part numbers and unlimited part configurations for various industry markets. Argent leverages Plex in three facilities to fuel its open book management approach. This leadership style opens the company's financial and business data with all employees, encouraging them to think and act like owners. Using the real time business information Plex provides, the company has been able to embrace a Zero Defect and 5S initiative, expand into Mexico, and meet aggressive growth goals.

Catallia Mexican Foods makes more than 2 million tortillas and tortilla chips every day for foodservice, retail, and industrial customers, including McDonald's. Tortilla production is a high growth and competitive market, and Catallia needed a technology solution that would unify their siloed legacy business systems and scale with the company. Using Plex, Catallia gained greater visibility into its plant floor operations, from inventory to paper records. This has allowed them to fully embrace plant automation, streamline customer orders through EDI and exceed the highest food safety quality standards.

Comments on the News

"All of our Plex 2018 Impact Award winners are reaching new levels of industry leadership through the strategic application of manufacturing technology," said Don Clarke, interim CEO, Plex Systems. "Plex is proud to share in the achievements of Argent, Catallia Mexican Foods, Plymouth Foam and Motus Integrated Technologies as they continue to drive their businesses forward and innovate for the future."

About Plex Systems

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to nearly 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered Cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plex-systems-impact-awards-recognize-leading-manufacturers-300649454.html

SOURCE Plex Systems

Related Links

http://www.plex.com

