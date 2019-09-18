Plex Systems Named a Best Place to Work for 11th Consecutive Year

TROY, Mich., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud ERP and MES for manufacturing, today announced it is one of Metropolitan Detroit's 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This recognition marks 11 years of consecutive awards Plex has received from the Michigan Business and Professional Association which evaluates companies through direct employee surveys to identify companies that lead the region in creating a workplace that enables innovation and excellence.

"We are honored to recognize the efforts of this year's 'Best and Brightest' companies," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "These companies have created impressive organizational value and business results through their policies and best practices in human resource management."

Plex's inclusion in the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" list was based on an evaluation from an independent research firm. This year's report shows that Plex outpaced the regional average in nine distinct categories, including competitive compensation, employee engagement, education and career development, recognition, alignment on shared vision and communication, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and community initiatives.

Plex has won numerous awards in the last decade for its unique culture of success and innovation, which is also reflected in the manufacturing software solution it delivers to leading manufacturers around the world. The Plex Manufacturing Cloud completes 7 billion transactions per day for more than 600 manufacturing businesses in 23 countries.

"Plex's leadership in creating an award-winning workplace is not only notable in metro Detroit, but is reflected in all of our offices around the world," said Cheryl Yuran, group vice president, human resources for Plex Systems. "Plex positively engages its employees, creating opportunities for growth and achievement in an environment that is also committed to work-life balance—a rare mix in today's business landscape."

In the past year, Plex earned its sixth national Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award. Plex also received nine Top Workplace awards from the Detroit Free Press.

"It is an honor to be recognized amongst such a high caliber of companies, including some of our own customers and partners," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "As demonstrated by over a decade of awards, Plex prides itself on fostering a workplace in which innovation thrives and enables us to solve some of the manufacturing industry's biggest challenges."

