Plex Systems Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized it as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems.1 For this report, Gartner evaluated MES vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Gartner has once again recognized Plex as a Challenger in its annual evaluation, which we believe solidifies our vision and position in the MES market," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "Our deep MES capabilities combined with our unique multi-tenant SaaS delivery model provides maximum flexibility for companies looking to realize the broad benefits of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. When faced with the global pandemic, our customers seamlessly pivoted from onsite to remote work and we completed dozens of successful and completely remote go-lives and implementations. That's the power of Plex."

Plex has been recognized based on the inclusion criteria which spans nine core MES functions, including "production management," "execution and in-process quality monitoring" and "data collection." Plex's purpose-built MES solution delivers value to nearly 700 discrete and batch/process manufacturers worldwide. Plex continues to expand its offerings, including in February when the company announced the acquisition of Kors Engineering, a leading provider of plant floor connectivity and manufacturing process automation software that complements Plex MES. Plex now offers MES as either part of a full ERP deployment or as a stand-alone solution.

As part of the evaluation process, vendors are reviewed on Gartner Peer Insights, an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and decision-makers. Gartner-verified, anonymous reviews provided by members of the global Plex customer base rated Plex 4.4./5.0 (based on 24 reviews) as of April 13, 2021 and include:

"The overall experience has been fantastic. It has allowed us to upgrade our data collection and management while at the same time upgrading our employee's capabilities. We continue to expand our use and use the data to help drive decision making company wide. Plex has been a game changer for our company." — Planning Manager in the Manufacturing Industry

"Great product, low-cost implementations, great integrations and good support." — VP of IT & CIO in the Manufacturing Industry

"Very easy to use, cost-effective versus other competitors, ease of deployment not only in our office but in the offices in Mexico ." — IT Admin in the Manufacturing Industry

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems," Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, 30 March 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

