Plex Systems Named a Leader in Three IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled ERP

TROY, Mich., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, which delivers the first smart manufacturing platform, today announced it was named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45971820, July 2020); Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #45972120, July 2020); and Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #43690918, July 2020).

Plex was recognized for its configurability, extensibility and integration, enabling users to tailor the system to meet the unique needs of a manufacturing production line and individual plants while maintaining enterprise-wide control and insight globally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has become a tipping point for businesses to recognize the value of having a cloud-based digitized organization," said Mickey North Rizza, program vice president for IDC's enterprise applications and digital commerce research practice. "With manufacturers at the frontline of disruption caused by the coronavirus, always-on visibility and insight into and across the company has never been more important for long-term viability and profitability."

IDC MarketScape reports help technology buyers understand and evaluate key application attributes that lead to long-term business success. The IDC MarketScape identified1 the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform as being purpose-built for manufacturers, with its fully integrated ERP, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Supply Chain Planning, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Analytics solutions delivering out-of-the-box functionality. The following Plex features were additionally named as strengths:

SaaS: Plex Systems is offered in a multitenant deployment at the application, database, and cloud infrastructure layers.

Manufacturing: Plex provides purpose-built ERP and manufacturing execution systems with out-of-the-box functionality that, according to references, immediately addresses high-volume repetitive manufacturing.

Innovation: Plex offers Supply Chain Planning and an industrial IoT solution, is developing machine learning capabilities, and has a manufacturing analytics product called IntelliPlex, which aggregates data from multiple instances to provide enterprisewide visibility and manufacturing intelligence to help make faster and more informed data-driven decisions.

"Our focus on addressing and anticipating the specific needs of manufacturers is what differentiates us and acts as our north star," said Bill Berutti, Plex CEO. "Manufacturers need smart technology that provides visibility, quality and control to enable them to navigate a dynamic business environment. Particularly in today's era of accelerated innovation, our ultimate objective is to enable manufacturers to take advantage of today's unique opportunity to respond to ongoing challenges with agility, drive business growth, manage shifting supply chains and achieve scalable success."

Vendors considered for the IDC MarketScape report are assessed through a rigorous evaluation process that includes structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants, and end users. This evaluation is weighed alongside the input of expert analysts to deliver an accurate and consistent representation of each vendor.

For more insights, download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment here.

