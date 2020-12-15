Plex Systems Named a Strong Performer in Digital Operations Platforms

TROY, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms For Manufacturing Businesses, Q3 2020 . The Forrester report notes Plex Systems for its real-time, modern architecture and cohesive solution.

"In the wake of supply chain instability created by COVID-19, manufacturers are innovating at a breakneck pace to remain competitive. Modern digital systems are essential to a manufacturer's ability to successfully lead. To support our customers' need for rapid innovation, we are focused on delivering the highest-quality smart manufacturing solutions. We believe this recognition serves as a validation of our efforts and commitment to providing the best possible solution suite for forward-looking manufacturers," said Bill Berutti, Plex Systems CEO.

According to the report, "With legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) now outdated and hampering business success, improved use of next-generation automation and AI will dictate which providers will lead the pack. Vendors that can provide modern, flexible, and AI-driven solutions position themselves to successfully deliver digital business transformation to their customers."

Plex Systems was noted in the Forrester report for being "best suited to companies that need to manage and understand – in real time – their shop floor activity across all their manufacturing facilities and that want a modern, extensible solution."

Using 27 different evaluation criteria, the Forrester Wave ranks 13 vendors in the digital operations market based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Plex Systems received the highest scores possible in the following evaluation criteria: Supply Chain Management; Cohesive Portfolio; Architecture; Product Roadmap; Transformation Strategy and Commercial Model.

"With the improvements we've made through Plex, we now see ourselves as manufacturing leaders," said Eduardo Arana, Deputy Managing Director, Eurotranciatura Mexico. "We're a tier-one supplier to the electric vehicle industry, and with that comes an expectation of highly productive processes and high-performing products. Plex plays a crucial role in enabling us to create value for our customers."

