Plex Systems Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Product-Centric Cloud ERP

TROY, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Product-Centric Cloud ERP in Q1 2021, an annual list of top cloud ERP providers created by Constellation Research.

For manufacturers looking to achieve unmatched visibility, quality and control, Plex Systems offers the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, a digital system of record that connects people, systems, machines and supply chains; automates business processes; tracks data from the plant floor to the top floor; and delivers analytics so manufacturers can make real-time business decisions.

"Now more than ever, manufacturers need to be responsive and agile to market demands, drive business growth and manage shifting supply chains. Companies that adopt smart manufacturing technology are in the best position to succeed in these business conditions," said Bill Berutti, Plex Systems CEO. "This recognition from Constellation Research validates the efforts and commitment Plex has made to support manufacturers who are in a constant state of change and need to consistently deliver for their customers."

To support manufacturers and their need for rapid innovation, Plex Systems' cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions include ERP capabilities to run their business operations, MES to manage production, supply chain planning to accurately forecast and plan, and plant connectivity solutions that analyze machine data and automate manufacturing processes.

"Plex has given us the visibility to know exactly who's ordering what, the status of our supply chain and production, and what it's going to take for us to keep service levels at 99 percent for a growing customer base," said Marcus Merchant, Director of IT, Olde Thompson, the world's largest salt and pepper shaker manufacturer and a leading manufacturer of private label and branded dry spices and seasonings. "It's an essential platform for the future of our business."

"As leaders adjust to a compressed state of digital transformation, they want to know which vendors matter the most based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts have a pulse on what's working, what's not and are constantly in touch with other buy side executives. The ShortList™ does this in the most efficient and effective manner."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

