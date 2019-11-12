Plex Systems Recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems today announced that Gartner has recognized it as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems.1 For this report, Gartner evaluates vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Plex is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in the Challengers quadrant and has improved its position on Ability to Execute compared to the previous year.

"We feel that recognition of Plex Systems as a Challenger is further validation of our ability to disrupt the MES market," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "Our manufacturing expertise is based on decades of helping customers exercise control over their shop floor operations while gaining access to invaluable data. Plex MES is flexible and scalable, answering a growing need among manufacturers to standardize their shop floors anywhere in the world."

According to the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems report, "The global MES market is a key pillar of smart factories and digital business for manufacturers. New technologies are starting to be leveraged, and disruptors are emerging. Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to select appropriate vendors and solutions."

Plex delivers cloud MES and ERP to nearly 700 global process and discrete manufacturers. As a multi-tenant SaaS solution, manufacturers can easily implement, scale, and standardize operations with Plex across their plants throughout the enterprise. This month, Plex will unveil a new way for manufacturers to leverage its best-of-breed solutions as an exclusive shop floor-specific offering. The smart manufacturing solutions Plex offers are proven to help manufacturers digitally transform their businesses.

Plex is also rated on Gartner Peer Insights, an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and decision-makers. Verified, anonymous reviews provided by members of the Plex worldwide customer base include:

"One of the best systems on the market. Strong Inventory, and Quality systems. Real time data, and access anywhere with cloud based system. " – VP of Operations in the Manufacturing Industry

"Plex has a wide breadth of tools integrated into its core product that fulfill most manufacturing needs. The support and user community is second to none and fosters an environment growth and partnership over customer/vendor relationships." – Director of IT in the Manufacturing Industry

"Easy to implement, Meets business processes, easy to standardize across our organization. No need for customizations as we have adopted the business processes that Plex offers out of the box." – VP of IT & CIO in the Manufacturing Industry

Download a complimentary copy of the report to learn why Gartner recognized Plex Systems as a Challenger.

1Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems," Rick Franzosa, 29 October 2019

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers industry-leading ERP, MES, and Industrial IoT solutions to manufacturers across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered cloud solutions for the production line, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems, data, and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation, and reduce IT costs. With insight from the shop floor to the top floor®, the Plex Manufacturing Cloud® helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to transform their businesses and lead with precision, efficiency, and agility in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

©2019 Plex Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Plex Manufacturing Cloud and the Plex logo are registered trademarks of Plex Systems, Inc.

SOURCE Plex Systems

Related Links

http://www.plex.com/

