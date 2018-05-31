Plex Systems Shares Future of XR in Manufacturing at Augmented World Expo

TROY, Mich., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud ERP and MES for manufacturing, announced today CTO Jerry Foster will discuss breakthroughs in AR, VR, and mobility for manufacturers at Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, California on May 31 at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Augmented World Expo is the world's largest and longest-running conference and expo dedicated to augmented and virtual reality. The conference brings together 6,000 attendees annually, including leading technologists, designers, and manufacturers.
Foster will join the XR in Manufacturing discussion, sharing topics including
- Plex's pioneering use cases for wearables, using the cloud to enable and connect workers with XR hardware innovations;
- Plex's most recent demonstrations of manufacturing AR and VR, including DAQRI Smart Glasses, as debuted at PowerPlex 2018; and
- examples of manufacturers who are using XR to solve real-world issues today on the shop floor.
For more information on XR in manufacturing and to continue the conversation, follow the Plex Systems blog, Twitter handle and LinkedIn page.
