Plex Systems to Define Pathway to Smart Manufacturing at Global Industry 4.0 Conference

TROY, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud ERP and MES for manufacturing, today announced CTO Jerry Foster will join a panel session focused on digital factories, with additional Plex leadership joining the Advanced Manufacturing Hub roundtables, at Industry 4.0 conference Integr8. Integr8 will bring together 1,000 manufacturing and technology professionals to discuss connected manufacturing technologies and share best practices and use cases.

The panel session, "The Digital Factory: From Threat to Opportunity," is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6. The moderated discussion, which will also include other industrial automation vendors and manufacturers, will explore how leaders can leverage technologies that define Industry 4.0 to transform their businesses and remain competitive in an evolving industry.

"The convergence of the cloud, expansive data storage options, and virtually unlimited computing power is leveling the playing field for manufacturers of every size," said Foster. "Now is the time for manufacturing leaders to take advantage of game-changing technologies. From cloud ERP and MES to Industrial IoT and more, these solutions have the power to digitally transform not only their shop floor, but their entire business. I am honored to join this panel and share the experiences of companies that have successfully become smart manufacturers."

Tony Kaczmarek, president of Plex partner Kors Engineering, will join Foster on the panel. Kors provides manufacturers comprehensive plant floor and business integration and automation via their solution Mach2.

"Manufacturers should be focusing on leveraging their shop floor with integrated technology as a way to build and extract business value," said Kaczmarek. "Technologies that enable companies to tap into machines, collect and contextualize data, and utilize this information to make better business decisions will be necessary for companies to transform into smart manufacturers."

Foster and other Plex leaders will also participate in the event's invitation-only Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for Michigan roundtable discussions, created by World Economic Forum and Automation Alley. The core topics for each roundtable will include technology, talent, and the future of production.

Integr8 captures a local, national, and global audience of manufacturers, technologists, and civic leaders. The event is presented by Automation Alley, Michigan's leading technology and manufacturing business association.

Integr8 will be held at the TCF Center, located at 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit. To register for the conference, visit https://integr8conference.com/. Follow Plex's Twitter handle and LinkedIn page November 6 for live updates from the event.

