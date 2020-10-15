Plex Systems Wins 12th Consecutive Best and Brightest Award for Workplace Excellence

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

In addition to providing industry leading benefits, Plex has launched several initiatives in the past year to support its team members and the communities where they live and work, such as the following:

Virtual health and wellness tools and programs to engage employees working from home, including an online fitness challenge that resulted in nearly 200 Plex employees collectively walking 60,000 miles in just eight weeks.

A formal mentorship training program to help team members develop new skills, increase efficiency and achieve professional pursuits.

Traditional and non-traditional pathways to professional development, such as membership to the LinkedIn Learning platform, access to professional organizations and resources, and reimbursement programs for formal education and certifications.

A series of town halls based on employee feedback to increase conversation and collaboration around corporate, customer and product initiatives.

Monthly all-hands meetings, weekly leadership communications and work-from-home tips and support groups, such as a pandemic parenting forums, to ensure communication and transparency throughout the organization, empowering employees to respond with agility and confidence to COVID-19.

The expansion of employee resource groups, including Women at Plex and [email protected] to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

"Despite the unique challenges caused by COVID-19 in early 2020, our employees have demonstrated a continued commitment to our customers and their success as they pivoted and responded with agility to a changing manufacturing landscape," said Cheryl Yuran, group vice president, human resources, Plex Systems. "Our organization was able to shift from the office to work from home immediately, without any degradation to our ability to serve our customers. As the workplace has changed due to social distancing, we have similarly evolved our professional growth and personal enrichment opportunities, ensuring our employees continue to thrive. We are dedicated to doing the right thing by one another, our customers, and the company, and we're proud our efforts are once again being recognized."

This award is given by MichBusiness, which selects top performing companies based on extensive employee surveys. Plex is consistently recognized for its workplace excellence. In March 2020 it was also named a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the seventh time Plex has received this honor.

About Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of MichBusiness (formally Michigan Business and Professional Association) that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Charlette, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Nationally.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers the first smart manufacturing platform that empowers the world's leading innovators to make awesome products. Plex gives process and discrete manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business—from the shop floor to the top floor —to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain planning, Industrial IoT, and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com .

©2020 Plex Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Plex Manufacturing Cloud and the Plex logo are registered trademarks of Plex Systems, Inc.

