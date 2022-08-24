PLEXIUM STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL SIPES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Sipes as Senior Vice President, Head of Technology. Mr. Sipes brings over two decades of experience in developing and implementing new technologies for drug discovery to Plexium, with a focus on next-generation high throughput screening and novel assay development.

"Daniel's unique background in building and implementing next-generation high throughput screening technologies will take our TPD platform to the next level and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team," said Plexium President & CEO Percival Barretto-Ko. "We are confident that he will lead our teams toward success and help us make significant breakthroughs for patients in the field of Targeted Protein Degradation."

Prior to joining Plexium, Mr. Sipes served as SVP, Strategy and Operations, Site Head San Diego at Strateos (formerly Transcriptic), where he was responsible for building and operating remotely controlled cloud labs for automated chemistry and biology. Prior to Strateos, he was Director, Advanced Automation Technologies at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF). While at GNF, Mr. Sipes developed and implemented new technologies for drug discovery, assay development, high throughput screening, automated cell culture and protein production. Before that, he held positions focused on high throughput screening and compound management at Kalypsys, Inc. and he began his industry career at Ligand Pharmaceuticals as an associate scientist. Mr. Sipes holds a B.S. in Molecular Biology from California State University, Sacramento, and a Master of Science, Immunology from the University of California, Davis.

Mr. Sipes added, "Plexium's in-house drug discovery platform is one of the most powerful I have seen, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in building and optimizing these systems to unlock the vast therapeutic opportunity we have with TPD."

Plexium is the premier, next-generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) company seeking to discover a wide range of monovalent target protein degraders that address the limitations of heterobifunctional degraders and cereblon IMiDs. The company is powered by its proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation. From molecular glues to monovalent degraders, Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases. Due to its expertise in TPD, Plexium has entered into strategic collaborations with Amgen and AbbVie to discover and develop a wide range of new therapies from cancer to neurological diseases.

