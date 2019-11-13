Plexure's growth recognized with global index inclusion

The MSCI World Micro Cap Index operates across 23 Developed Markets countries and is typically adjusted biannually in May and November. With 5,753 constituents, the index covers approximately one percent of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

Chief Executive Craig Herbison says Plexure's inclusion is a validation of how well the company is performing.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the MSCI Micro Cap Index as one of three Kiwi newcomers, alongside Vista Group and Napier Port Holdings. It's a vote of confidence that our strategy and performance is being endorsed by the market."

Since the beginning of 2019, Plexure's market capitalization has increased by 284 percent and its share price is up 211 percent. The company's recent strong interim results saw revenue grow by 45 percent to USD$7.6m. Cash at bank also increased 121 percent to USD$8.7m for the six months ending 30 September 2019.

Plexure's growth has been bolstered by the USD$3.5m investment from McDonald's in April, and a deal in July with US fast-food chain White Castle, which operates almost 400 restaurants across 13 states.

About Plexure

Plexure is a mobile marketing technology company. Its intelligent technology platform powers brands' mobile marketing activities, helping them to create world-class customer engagement. The platform incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) features that augment its personalisation, advanced analytics and platform security capabilities.

Product and services currently include:

Next generation loyalty programmes

Personalised offers

Analytics and insights

Mobile order and pay

App design and development

Customer data management

Marketing strategy and CRM consulting

System integration consulting

Brands that use Plexure see an increase in customer numbers and visit frequency, higher average transaction values, larger share of wallet and improved customer satisfaction scores.

Plexure now has 146 million end users on its platform in over 58 countries, with offices in Auckland, Chicago, Atlanta, London, Tokyo and Copenhagen. Clients include McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Ikea, White Castle and Loyalty New Zealand.

