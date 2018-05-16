Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe

JACKSON, Mich., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a fully KLAS-rated, market-leading, best-of-breed provider of anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), announces a strategic partnership with Synopsis Healthcare, a leading supplier of digital pre-operative assessment for National Health Service (NHS) and private hospitals in the UK. By merging their technologies and software expertise, together they will deliver a state-of-the-art anesthesia perioperative solution unlike anything available on the market today. Both companies will market, sell and implement Plexus TG's innovative electronic anesthesia documentation and medication management solutions, Anesthesia Touch™ and Pharmacy Touch™, as a fully integrated solution with Synopsis Healthcare's pre-operative assessment software system, Synopsis iQ, to improve workflow efficiencies and enhance the overall perioperative experience.

Synopsis Healthcare

"Programs such as Enhanced Recover After Surgery (ERAS) and other foundational programs in the area of perioperative medicine have been established for some time in the European theater. The power of Anesthesia Touch and the Synopsis iQ platform are that we are bringing to market a collaborative platform incorporating the best practices of the United States and the European Union," remarks Bryan Sullivan, COO of Plexus Technology Group. "The power of this platform versus other options on the market is that it utilizes deep clinical and administrative data analysis to recommend therapies and risk profiles with patients based on regional, therapeutic and established clinical pathways to drive patient outcomes. We couldn't be happier about the partnership."

"We are delighted to partner with Plexus TG. Both businesses have collaborated closely with each other over the past few months to bring together our best-of-breed products to offer a fully integrated anesthesia perioperative solution," comments Ian Carr, CEO of Synopsis Healthcare. "This is a wonderful opportunity for all our clients and together we will continue to innovate and lead the market in offering solutions that evolve to meet the needs of providers and patients."

Synopsis Healthcare built their platform to deliver perioperative care and business processes. Synopsis iQ completely digitizes the journey, offering huge value, clarity and efficiency for the care team and patients. What's more, the platform includes decision support to drive quality and consistency up and avoidable harm down. By implementing a digital pre-operative assessment into their workflow, Synopsis customers are able to reduce cancellation rates, improve staff utilization, increase patient throughput, reduce unnecessary pre-operative testing and reduce risk from litigation.

"This partnership represents a new market of enhanced sophistication for the entire perioperative continuum that improves patient satisfaction and outcomes. While we are experts in the field of intraoperative workflows and documentation, we recognize the power of collaborating with a leading solution and company such as Synopsis to better manage patient care," notes Tony Mira, CEO of Plexus Technology Group. "We are thrilled with the potential our organizations bring together and the collaborative solutions now available for our clients."

About Synopsis Healthcare

Synopsis Healthcare is the UK's leading supplier of digital preoperative assessment and anesthetic charting solutions for National Health Service (NHS) and Private hospitals. Based in the UK, with offices in London and Glasgow. ISO9001 (Quality) and ISO27001 (Security) accredited and registered with the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Synopsis Healthcare supplies best-of-breed digital preoperative assessment and anaesthetic charting solutions to NHS and Private hospital providers. Synopsis is specifically designed to communicate with other IT systems in health. Synopsis offers the only proven digital preoperative assessment solution in the UK that integrates with PAS, EHR, Theatre, Labs and any other hospitals system. For more information, visit www.synopsishealthcare.com.

About Plexus Technology Group

Plexus Technology Group, LLC, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and automatically records physiological data. It is easy to use, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. Pharmacy Touch™, a modular add-on to Anesthesia Touch, automates controlled substance reconciliation, eliminates duplicate documentation, reduces drug errors and delivers charge capture and decision support at the point of care. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Dixon, Director of Communications

781.915.0221

195274@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plexus-technology-group-and-synopsis-healthcare-partner-together-to-offer-a-fully-integrated-anesthesia-perioperative-solution-in-the-us-and-europe-300649664.html

SOURCE Plexus Technology Group

Related Links

http://www.plexustg.com

