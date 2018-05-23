Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference

JACKSON, Mich., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a fully KLAS-rated, market-leading, best-of-breed anesthesia information management system (AIMS) provider, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing their pre-operative assessment and anesthesia documentation software at the 2018 International MUSE Conference held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, FL from May 29th to June 1st. Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE), a non-profit organization of facilities that use the MEDITECH EHR, is the largest independent MEDITECH users group in the world.

Visit us at MUSE, Booth #432

Plexus TG's latest product offering Touch PreOp IQ, a pre-operative assessment software system that fully integrates with its electronic anesthesia documentation solution, is now available as an add-on module to Anesthesia Touch™ .

Touch PreOp IQ completely digitizes the journey, offering huge value, clarity and efficiency for the care team and patients. In addition, the platform includes decision support to drive quality and consistency up and avoidable harm down. By implementing a digital pre-operative assessment into their workflow, Plexus TG customers are able to reduce cancellation rates, improve staff utilization, increase patient throughput and reduce unnecessary pre-operative testing.

"The 2018 International MUSE Conference provides a great opportunity for us to launch our newest product, Touch PreOp IQ, and to demonstrate our fully integrated anesthesia perioperative solution. This is one of our favorite events each year, as it really showcases our customers' success integrating the Anesthesia Touch platform with their MEDITECH systems," said Tony Mira, CEO of Plexus Technology Group. "The seamless flow of information to and from the anesthesia record is a win-win that benefits both the facility and the anesthesia practice."

Attendees look forward to the annual MUSE conference to learn from their MEDITECH peers and peer organizations that have already faced—and solved—familiar challenges. Educational sessions and presentations describing real-world product experiences are among the most popular events.

As an exhibitor, Plexus TG will demonstrate Anesthesia Touch, an easy-to-use, scalable AIMS solution that simplifies how today's providers must document to realize improved quality, increased efficiency, streamlined billing and optimal CMS Quality Payment Program reporting.

To learn more about the solutions offered by Plexus Technology Group, please visit booth #432 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.

About Plexus Technology Group

Plexus Technology Group, LLC, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and automatically records physiological data. It is easy to use, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. Pharmacy Touch™, a modular add-on to Anesthesia Touch, automates controlled substance reconciliation, eliminates duplicate documentation, reduces drug errors and delivers charge capture and decision support at the point of care. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

