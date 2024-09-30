Plexus Worldwide Announces Tyler Godfrey as Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide®, a leading health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Godfrey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tyler, who has served as the company's Vice President, Corporate Controller since 2020, has played a crucial role in driving financial success and operational efficiency at Plexus.

In his new role, Tyler will oversee all financial aspects of the business, guiding the company's financial strategy and ensuring continued fiscal health. His comprehensive understanding of Plexus Worldwide's financial operations, coupled with his demonstrated leadership capabilities, uniquely positions him to contribute to the company's long-term strategic goals.

"Tyler has consistently exhibited exceptional financial expertise and strategic insight," said Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "His promotion to CFO is a reflection of his outstanding performance and the significant contributions he has made to our company. We are confident in his ability to lead our financial operations and to further drive our growth."

Godfrey has over two decades of impressive global finance experience, including work with multiple Fortune 500 companies and a Big Four accounting firm. Since joining Plexus Worldwide, Tyler has been instrumental in streamlining financial processes, optimizing tax strategies, and enhancing financial reporting. His leadership in implementing new financial systems and building a high-performing finance team has been pivotal to the company's recent success.

"My vision will continue to focus on driving sustainable financial growth," added Tyler Godfrey, CFO. "By leveraging innovative health and wellness products, optimizing operational efficiency, and strategically expanding into global markets to enhance profitability."

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com .

