Plexus Worldwide® Contributes 22,500 Meals to Salt Lake City Through Volunteer Initiative

Part of the company's ongoing commitment to fighting hunger, the volunteer day included more than 50 local Brand Ambassadors and a $5,000 donation to Utah Food Bank

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide® (Plexus®), one of the largest global direct selling health and wellness companies, hosted a volunteer event at Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City supporting the nonprofit's mission of fighting hunger statewide. More than 50 volunteers from Plexus' local independent salesforce ("Brand Ambassadors") spent several hours volunteering after Plexus executives presented a $5,000 donation to Utah Food Bank. Combined, the efforts donated the equivalent of 22,500 meals and helped to sort 12,500 meals worth of food for Salt Lake City children and families in need.

"As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus is honored to partner with Utah Food Bank to further our ongoing commitment to helping children and families facing hunger," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "Salt Lake City is home to many of our Brand Ambassadors who volunteered today, and it is a privilege to witness their compassion for this community and eagerness to give back. We hope that our contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Salt Lake City is the second community to benefit from the new Plexus series of hands-on volunteer events that bring the company's local ambassadors together in support of hunger relief. The events are an extension of the company's Nourish One Initiative, through which Plexus Worldwide® donates the equivalent of 10 meals for every purchase of a meal replacement product to Feeding America®. As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus has donated more than $3.5 million—the equivalent of more than 35.5 million meals—to support children and families facing hunger.

"Generous contributions from companies like Plexus make a profound difference in our ability to provide food and resources to those who are struggling," said Ginette Bott, President and CEO of Utah Food Bank. "We deeply appreciate the time and treasure that Plexus' Brand Ambassadors and executives committed today. Their support enables us to strengthen our efforts to fight hunger statewide."

To learn more about the company's Nourish One initiative, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

About Utah Food Bank:

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 230 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 67.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 56.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need across the state. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

