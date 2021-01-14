Plexus Worldwide® Donates $100,000 to National Organizations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time of giving, Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness, donated a total of $100,000 to five non-profit organizations, including Special Olympics, Black Girls CODE, Our Military Kids, The Trevor Project, and The George Pocock Rowing Foundation. Each organization received $20,000 from Plexus to help expand their programs to more people across the United States. These outstanding organizations are committed to empowering underrepresented communities, providing resources and education that foster belonging, and creating a more inclusive world.

"These organizations have made it their mission to serve communities and empower young people to embrace who they are, while creating awareness, and teaching inclusivity," said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "We are proud to be able to do our part to help them continue their programs which enrich the lives of so many people while providing education and fostering equality and empathy."

These non-profits were selected by a team of field leaders whose lives have been influenced by diverse people and experiences.

For example, Black Girls CODE empowers girls and young Black women to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities, and builders of their own futures through an array of tech education focused programming and initiatives. Our Military Kids supports children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members by helping them cope with stress and build self-confidence. With a primary focus on youth participation, The George Pocock Rowing Foundation believes that rowing transforms lives. In an effort to increase access to a predominantly non-traditional sport, the GPRF has established the A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund to support education, scholarship, and mentorship programs to get more kids rowing on the water, focusing on communities of color where youth face barriers to participation in the sport. Special Olympics is a global organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. The Trevor Project provides free and confidential crisis intervention services to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, queer and questioning) youth via a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text.

"Our company has a phrase, One Plexus, which defines the unique culture of Plexus. The term describes the attributes we strive for as a business, including belief, partnership, and action. This helps to foster an environment of collaboration and inclusivity, which is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts," said Alec Clark, Plexus Founder and President.

