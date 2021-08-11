Plexus Worldwide® Donates Nearly 26 Million Meals To Fight Food Insecurity In Partnership With Feeding America®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading global direct-selling health and wellness company, has partnered with Feeding America to help provide nearly 26 Million Meals* nationwide. Plexus joined Feeding America® for the third consecutive year to end food insecurity with Plexus Charities and their Nourish One® Program.** For Feeding America's fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021, Plexus contributed over $1 million to Feeding America which supplied over 10 million meals across the country.

Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide, says, "I'm humbled by the overwhelming determination our Plexus family has shown in making the Nourish One initiative a success. Our partnership with Feeding America speaks to our vision of hope, health, and happiness for every American. We believe that no one can be complacent – we all have to play our part in ensuring that no family goes hungry."

Plexus is proud to renew its partnership with Feeding America for the fourth consecutive year at the Leadership Partner level. Feeding America Leadership Partners are organizations whose contributions exceed $1 million, 10 million pounds of food/groceries, or a mixed contribution of $500,000+ and 5 million pounds of food/groceries. At the Leadership Partner level, Plexus joins the ranks of other Feeding America partners like Bank of America, Cisco, Proctor & Gamble, and Unilever.

"We've seen within our community and throughout the country the significant effect the pandemic has had. The increase in Americans suffering from food insecurity makes our partnership with Feeding America even more critical," says Tarl Robinson, CEO and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "We're honored to be a part of this vital effort and are determined to play a key role in the fight against hunger."

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

**Plexus Worldwide contributes a donation equivalent to one meal to Feeding America for every serving of Plexus Lean sold in the US through the Nourish One program.

Discover how you can get involved and visit www.plexusworldwide.com and www.FeedingAmerica.org.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

About Plexus Charities & Nourish One:

Initiated by Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and happiness company, Plexus Charities is a philanthropic organization dedicated to sharing health and happiness with those in need around the world. Created out of the company's culture of giving, this 501 (C)(3) supports employees and Ambassadors doing social good through volunteer efforts and monetary donations to groups such as Salvation Army and Phoenix Children's Hospital. In 2018, it established Nourish One a one-for-one initiative to provide a monetary donation to Feeding America® and Mary's Meals for every serving sold from the Plexus Lean product line. With Nourish One®, a meal for you means a meal* for a hungry child or family in need. For every serving of Plexus Lean you purchase, Plexus, through our philanthropic organization Plexus Charities, donates the monetary equivalent of one meal to our global partners dedicated to fighting hunger.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Rodger

Pierce Mattie Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.plexusworldwide.com

