Plexus Worldwide® Empowers Wellness with Standalone Launch of Detoxification and Liver Support Powerhouse: Restore

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company known for its innovative product lines, announced the highly anticipated launch of Restore as a standalone product. Previously available only as part of the Plexus Reset™ system, Restore empowers individuals seeking comprehensive liver support and a enhanced assistance to natural detoxification.*

Restore: Your Body's Detoxification and Protection Partner*

A healthy liver is vital for overall well-being. It plays a critical role in processing and removing toxins, supporting energy production, and maintaining a healthy metabolism. Restore is meticulously formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients designed to support these crucial liver functions:

Detoxification Support: Spinach leaf concentrate and spirulina whole plant powder provide a natural foundation for the body's detoxification process.*

Spinach leaf concentrate and spirulina whole plant powder provide a natural foundation for the body's detoxification process.* Antioxidant Powerhouse: Hibiscus flower powder and berberine hydrochloride work synergistically to combat free radicals and oxidative stress.*

Hibiscus flower powder and berberine hydrochloride work synergistically to combat free radicals and oxidative stress.* Digestive Harmony: Peppermint leaf and ginger root powder gently support healthy digestion, a key aspect of detoxification.*

Peppermint leaf and ginger root powder gently support healthy digestion, a key aspect of detoxification.* Stress Response: Magnolia bark extract and berberine help support a healthy stress response, promoting healthy lifestyle patterns.*

Magnolia bark extract and berberine help support a healthy stress response, promoting healthy lifestyle patterns.* Craving Control: Yeast hydrolysate tackles stress-related cravings, particularly sugar, allowing for more mindful eating choices.*

"At Plexus Worldwide, we're committed to providing targeted solutions that empower individuals on their wellness journeys," said Dr. Michael Hartman, Vice President of Research and Development at Plexus Worldwide. "We recognized the incredible demand for Restore's comprehensive liver support formula, even beyond the Reset system. By offering it as a standalone product, we're giving people the flexibility to personalize their wellness routines and prioritize their liver health."*

In addition to Restore, Plexus Worldwide is thrilled to announce the permanent availability of Slim Sweet Tea, a best-selling limited-time offer. This refreshing dietary supplement drink mix is available in both Microbiome Activating and Hunger Control formulas. Both are powered by prebiotic fiber, clinically demonstrated to help you lose weight, and support glucose metabolism. Slim Microbiome Activating contains XOS to increase metabolism-enhancing Akkermansia. Slim Hunger Control contains Polydextrose to signal satiety and curb cravings, making it easier to commit to healthier eating choices. Traditional sweet teas are loaded with sugar, which negatively impacts your gut and derails your weight loss goals. Slim Sweet Tea offers the same delicious, sweet tea taste without any added sugar.*

Restore and Slim Sweet Tea are available for purchase now on the Plexus Worldwide website www.plexusworldwide.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. ^When combined with a reduced calorie weight loss diet plan. Individual results will vary.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

Media Contact: Elizabeth Rodger | Pierce Mattie | [email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide