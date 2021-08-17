Plexus Worldwide Hires Jennifer Orlando as Chief Sales Officer

"Jennifer brings a wealth of sales experience that will be valuable in helping Plexus grow in Australia, Canada, Mexico, and right here in the U.S.," said Travis Garza, President of Sales and Marketing for Plexus Worldwide. "We're confident her strategic mindset and dynamic leadership skills will drive incredible results while providing support for our 500,000 Ambassadors (independent sales representatives) around the world to help them grow their businesses and create development opportunities for themselves."

Orlando brings over 20 years of sales, marketing, and leadership experience to the organization. Prior to her role at Plexus, she was the Chief Sales Officer for Arbonne where she led a global strategy that led to double-digit growth. She also supported the marketing, technology, and customer service departments to develop a new brand vision and loyalty program.

In addition to direct selling experience, Orlando has an extensive career in the beauty, health, and wellness industry with positions at Ever Skincare, Benefit Cosmetics, and Estee Lauder. She is also very passionate about developing strong sales organizations by inspiring a strong collaborative culture.

"With my role at Plexus, we can help people make a positive change in their lives and encourage our current Ambassadors to set higher ambitions," said Orlando. "It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of our Ambassadors' journeys and witness their goals become reality as Plexus adds new cutting-edge products and wellness solutions to its product line."

Orlando will be based at Plexus' headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and help develop strategies to support the company's Ambassadors grow their home-based businesses in U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Plexus promotes a healthy and happy way of life through its popular product line, which can be viewed at www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

