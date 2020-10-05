Plexus Worldwide Launches Global Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale-based global nutrition company, Plexus Worldwide, is pleased to announce their first ever global philanthropy campaign commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness month. For the month of October, each of the brand's global markets, which currently include the US, Canada, Australia and Mexico, will donate a portion of the proceeds from its Product of the Month sales to non-profit charities in each country that support those affected by breast cancer.

As the digital arm for the program, Plexus is launching its #PlexusCares social media campaign. This effort will enable communities to contribute beyond the Product of the Month, building awareness of the cause and driving support of the key charities with whom Plexus has partnered. It also will provide a forum to share stories and learn more about breast cancer.

In addition, Plexus Worldwide's first product to market, the Breast Chek Kit, will be offered as a Buy One Get One promotion in the US during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Breast Chek Kit is designed to help perform routine self-examinations, a tool to help women become familiar with their own breasts, so they understand what is normal and contact a physician if they detect changes.

"As we continue to expand globally, it's crucial that we look through the world lens, helping to support people in each of our communities," says Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "We're honored to partner with such an incredible group of charitable organizations to show support for the millions of women and men who are affected by breast cancer annually."

To learn more about Plexus Worldwide, please visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

Please contact Pierce Mattie for further information, if needed:

Chanelle Fairweather

[email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.plexusworldwide.com

