Plexus Worldwide® Launches Strong in Pink Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, has partnered with Cancer Support Community Arizona and other charities as part of their Strong in Pink initiative, which supports breast cancer research and advocacy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Plexus® created two products and two bundles for their U.S market promotions in the month of October – the Strong and Brave Bundle and the Strong and Brave Bundle Plus. Both contained the limited-edition Active Berry Brave, a performance supplement mix, and Berry Strong Collagen, a supplement that boosts your body's ability to increase collagen production.* Plexus donated $3.00 per bundle sold and $1.50 for each sale of the limited-edition products created for the Strong in Pink initiative.

A significant portion of funds raised, as well as the donation of over 900 Breast Chek™ Kits, went to Cancer Support Community of Arizona. The remaining donations have been made to other local support charities across the country, including Cancer Support Community Los Angeles, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, and Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee. These donations go toward over 100 programs per month for support groups, social activities, mind/body therapies, nutritional counseling, and educational seminars, all at no cost.

Additionally, through their international market initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Plexus made donations to select global organizations which included the Cruz Rosa Guadalajara in Mexico, the Canadian Cancer Society in Canada, and the McGrath Foundation in Australia.

"Too often we overlook the emotional toll that cancer takes on patients," said Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "Cancer Support Community Arizona and other similar charities provide vital services that have a profound effect on the health and well-being of people who have received a cancer diagnosis or are in the midst of treatment."

Breast cancer awareness and breast health have always been important to Plexus Worldwide. The Plexus Breast Chek Kit was the first product developed by the company, created to help women perform routine breast examinations. The Strong in Pink initiative represents the continued evolution of Plexus' commitment to helping people affected by the disease.

Since 2019, Plexus has donated over $400,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to breast cancer organizations nationally and internationally and remains dedicated to increasing their support to breast cancer awareness over the next several years.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

