Plexus Worldwide® Marks Sixth Consecutive Year Supporting Hunger Action Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, continued its mission to combat hunger by participating in Hunger Action Month through donations and volunteer efforts. Hunger Action Month is organized annually by Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, to raise awareness about food insecurity and inspire collective action.

As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus® reinforced its commitment by donating a portion of sales from its Lean and Active products throughout September, resulting in a total contribution of 811,261 meals* to Feeding America and Mary's Meals. This initiative is part of Plexus' broader goal of donating 45 million meals* by the end of 2024.

Plexus' partnership with Feeding America extends beyond monetary donations. During Hunger Action Month, the company focused on local communities, supporting St. Mary's Food Bank, a Feeding America affiliate, through a variety of activities. As part of its companywide Week of Service, Plexus employees volunteered 404 hours at St. Mary's, packing 21,964 emergency and senior food boxes to help families and individuals in need. Plexus also donated $15,000 equating to 75,000 meals, meaningfully impacting those facing food insecurity.

In addition to these efforts, Plexus hosted a donation drive that collected thousands of pounds of food, further amplifying its reach. Plexus Brand Ambassadors also led volunteer initiatives, and the company contributed financially to Feeding America's partner food bank in Kansas City, and to Maui County's primary hunger relief organization, Maui Food Bank.

Since 2018, Plexus has been working through its Nourish One® initiative, in partnership with Feeding America, to help provide meals* to Americans experiencing food insecurity. With every sale of Plexus Lean™, the company donates the equivalent of 10 meals*, and each Plexus Reset™ sold contributes the equivalent of 3 meals*. This program helps provide at least 5 million meals* annually. A $1 donation helps provide 10 meals* through Feeding America's network of local food banks.

"We are incredibly proud of the combined efforts of our employees, Brand Ambassadors, and customers who united to support this vital cause," said Alec Clark, Co-Founder and President of Plexus Worldwide. "Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to highlight the pressing issue of food insecurity, and we are thankful for the chance to impact the lives of so many families positively."

