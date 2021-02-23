Plexus Worldwide Names Alan McIntosh as Chief Technology Officer

As the Chief Technology Officer, McIntosh is responsible for providing vision and developing and implementing information technology initiatives. He will be directing enterprise IT systems in support of business operations at Plexus to maximize support of its customers and ambassadors, improve cost-effectiveness, streamline customer service quality, and enhance global business development.

"With his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, Alan is a great fit for our company," said Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International at Plexus. "He shares Plexus' values and has a proven record of technology and people leadership, remarkable strategic ability, and he understands our global operations."



Before joining Plexus, McIntosh worked as Chief Information and Technology Officer at Merchant

e-Solutions where he led Engineering and Information Technology teams to develop and operationalize a leading-edge technology platform as a source of competitive advantage to drive growth and customer satisfaction. He also served as Chief Information Officer at Groupon where he was responsible for building and operating all of their multinational platforms and optimizing business operations.

McIntosh was drawn to Plexus due to the company's proven track record, organizational culture, and their vision for future growth. He shares the leadership team's commitment to delivering high-quality products, excellent E-commerce solutions, and continuing to find ways to lead the industry through innovation and new technological strategies.

"I'm honored to be named Chief Technology Officer at Plexus. The company is strong, and technology plays a vital role in Plexus' continued growth both nationally and internationally," said Alan McIntosh, Chief Technology Officer of Plexus Worldwide.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

